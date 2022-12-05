Skip to main content Skip to footer
Google Cloud
The Cognizant Google Cloud Business Group accelerates cloud transformation, optimizes experiences and drives client outcomes.

Our industry-first approach, continuous reinvestment in innovation, constant upskill of digital talent and leading services solve business problems on Google Cloud’s scalable and secure infrastructure protecting business relevancy, increasing customer experiences, delivering short term benefits and tangible business value.

We combine the right culture, talent and technology all while unlocking and reinvesting in innovation.

Our expertise and heritage in data, AI, and modernization services in combination with Google Cloud’s deep data pedigree enables the co-creation of industry-specific strategies and offerings that drive business outcomes and continual innovation for future success.

Google Cloud partner logo
ISG partnership logo
Cognizant named as Leader in ISG Provider Lens

Cognizant has been recognized as a leader in the Google Ecosystem across Implementation and Integration Services and Managed Services in the US and Europe as well as a leader in Data Analytics & Machine Learning, Managed Services, and SAP Workloads in the US. This research report compares provider strengths, challenges and competitive differentiators in the Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem.

OUR SOLUTIONS, SERVICES AND CAPABILITIES

Bringing our strengths together to serve you better.

Flexible infrastructure modernization approaches from re-host to platform.

  • VM Migration: Migrate workloads from AWS and Azure on a modernized Google Cloud platform
  • Data Center: Exit strategy, planning and exiting datacenters – life and shift, application, change or hybrid
  • SAP on Google Cloud: Assess, design, build, migrate and operate services to transform SAP to Google Cloud
  • Use cases for VMWare as a Service, BCP and DR, DB Modernization, High Performance Computing and Bare Metal Solutions also available

Learn more at Infrastructure Services and Cloud Solutions.

Innovate fast, lower costs, and gain consistent development and operations experience.

  • Hybrid, multicloud with Anthos: Transform your enterprsie application with Anthos, our application modernization platform
  • Cloud Native Development: Accelerate developer productivity, simplify operations and build security and compliance into your software delivery process with Google Cloud
  • Application Modernization: Migrate traditional apps from virtual machines and into containers in Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) or Anthos clusters
  • Use cases for DevOps, Mainframe Modernization, Digital App Factory on GCP and Apigee Jumpstart on GCP also available

Learn more at Enterprise Application Services and Software Product Engineering.

Migrate and fully manage enterprise data with security, reliability and high availability.

  • Data Modernization: Modernize your data warehouse with fully managed, fast, scalable, cost-effective Google solutions built in machine learning
  • Legacy Data Warehouse Migration to Cloud: Moving existing data environment from Netezza and Teradata to BigQuery
  • Intelligent Decisioning: Turn data into actionable insights on a comprehensive data analytics platform
  • Use cases for Oracle Bare Metals Migration and Microsoft SQL migration also available

Learn more at Data Modernization and Intelligent Decisioning.

Accelerate the impact by making smarter deicsions faster.

  • Contact Center AI: Exceptional customer satisfaction and increased contact center operational efficiency leveraging Google's conversational AI
  • Vision AI: World-class Vision AI to identify presence/absence of check features​
  • Deep Learning: Leverage deep learning framework for auto claims along with predicting the probability of future accident occurences
  • Use cases on Marketing Analytics, Conversational AI, Customer Intelligence and Operational Intelligence also available

Learn more at Artificial Intelligence and Evolutionary AI.

AWARDS & RECOGNITION

Our partners hold us to the highest standards.

They know what quality looks like. We’re proud to be recognized by our peers for delivering to the highest industry standards.

EXPERTISE ACHIEVED

Google Cloud Expertise.

Cognizant achieves “Expertise” status in eleven Google Cloud areas.

Industry

Retail & Wholesale

Financial Services

Solution

Modernize Legacy Applications

Conversational Design

New Business Channels using APIs

Application Security

Product/Technology

Google Cloud Analytics

Google Cloud Databases

Google Cloud App Dev & Monitoring

Google Cloud Networking

Open-source Technology

2021

Google Cloud Specialization Partner of the Year for Data Management

Cognizant has been awarded the Google Cloud Specialization Partner of the Year in Data Management for its ability to help customers modernize their data management in the Google Cloud ecosystem.

SHOWCASE

Our partnership at work

CASE STUDY

Ocado Retail grows sales with hyperpersonalized marketing
cut figs in a bowl

PODCAST

What is the value of data?
WEBINAR

Maintaining work/life balance in the midst of COVID
Man sitting in front of the computer laptop at his desk with documents and mobile

To learn more about the strengths of this strategic partner, visit:

Google Cloud

Continue the conversation

Let’s connect to find out what the power of our partnerships can do for you.

