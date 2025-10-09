STRATEGIC PARTNER
Google Cloud
Innovation at scale
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<h5>The Cognizant Google Cloud Business Group accelerates cloud transformation, optimizes experiences and drives client outcomes.</h5> <p>Our unique approach, ongoing innovation investments and upskilling of digital talent solve business problems on Google Cloud's secure infrastructure—enhancing relevancy, customer experiences and providing tangible benefits. </p> <p>We blend culture, talent and technology to foster innovation. </p> <p>Our experience in data, AI and modernization, along with Google Cloud's data expertise, allows us to create industry-specific strategies that drive business results and continuous innovation.</p>
OUR SOLUTIONS, SERVICES AND CAPABILITIES
<h3>Bringing our strengths together to serve you better.</h3>
Infrastructure modernization
Build the foundation
Flexible infrastructure modernization approaches, from re-host to platform.
- Cloud migration: Migrate workloads from AWS and Azure to a modernized Google Cloud platform
- Data center exit: Develop an exit strategy —lift and shift, application changes or hybrid
- Landing Zone-as-a-Service: Establish secure and compliant cloud environments with ease
- Hybrid and multicloud operations: Explore use cases for edge computing, business continuity planning (BCP), disaster recovery (DR), database modernization and bare metal solutions
Application modernization
Enhanced efficiency
Accelerate innovation, reduce costs and achieve seamless development and operations.
- Hybrid, multicloud with Anthos: Transform your enterprise with Anthos, our application modernization platform
- Cloud native development: Accelerate developer productivity, simplify operations, and build security and compliance into your software delivery process with Google Cloud
- Application modernization: Migrate traditional apps from virtual machines into containers in Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) or Anthos clusters
- Use cases: Explore DevOps, Mainframe Modernization, Digital App Factory on GCP and Apigee Jumpstart on GCP
Data modernization
Update and transform data
Migrate and fully manage enterprise data with security, reliability, high availability and proven ROI for faster time-to-market.
- Data modernization: Modernize your data warehouse leveraging fully managed, fast, scalable, cost-effective Google solutions with built-in machine learning
- Legacy data warehouse migration to cloud: Move your existing data environment from Netezza and Teradata to BigQuery
- Intelligent decision-making: Turn data into actionable insights on a comprehensive data analytics platform
- Use cases: Explore solutions for Oracle bare metals and Microsoft SQL migration, BI modernization and marketing analytics
Analytics and AI
Business intelligence
Accelerate impact by making smarter decisions faster.
- Deep learning: Leverage a deep learning framework for auto claims and predict the probability of future accident occurrences
- Generative AI: Harness powerful tools for building, tuning and deploying AI models, enhancing content creation, research and customer service
- Agentspace: Deploy multi-agent workflows across a connected enterprise
- Use cases: Explore Gen AI, Enterprise AI, Industry AI, customer intelligence and operational intelligence
Learn more about Artificial Intelligence and Generative AI.
Google Cloud DevOps
Build what’s next
- Accelerate your deployment processes
- Enhance your software’s stability
- Incorporate security measures from the beginning
Customer engagement
Building relationships at every touch point
Integrate conversational AI and contact-center-as-a-service (CCaaS) features.
- Multimodal AI models: Ensure seamless communication across different channels
- Conversational agents: Provide a turn-key experience with automation and point-and-click configurations, reducing the time to build, deploy and maintain virtual agents
- Drive customer success: Provide unique experiences that deliver empathetic and trusted outcomes for customers
- Use cases: Explore conversational AI
EXPERTISE ACHIEVED
<h3>Google Cloud Expertise</h3> <p>Cognizant achieves nine Google Cloud "Expertise" designations.</p>
AWARDS & RECOGNITION
<h3>Our partners hold us to the highest standards.</h3> <p>They know what quality looks like. We're proud to be recognized by our peers for delivering to the highest industry standards.</p>
SHOWCASE
<h3>Our partnership at work</h3>
<p style="text-align: center;">To learn more about the strengths of this strategic partner, visit:</p> <h3 style="text-align: center;"><a href="https://cloud.google.com/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Google Cloud</a></h3>