The Cognizant Google Cloud Business Group accelerates cloud transformation, optimizes experiences and drives client outcomes.

Our industry-first approach, continuous reinvestment in innovation, constant upskill of digital talent and leading services solve business problems on Google Cloud’s scalable and secure infrastructure protecting business relevancy, increasing customer experiences, delivering short term benefits and tangible business value.

We combine the right culture, talent and technology all while unlocking and reinvesting in innovation.

Our expertise and heritage in data, AI, and modernization services in combination with Google Cloud’s deep data pedigree enables the co-creation of industry-specific strategies and offerings that drive business outcomes and continual innovation for future success.