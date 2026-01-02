<h5>Accelerate from AI ambition to AI at scale</h5> <p>For more than two decades, Cognizant and Microsoft have helped organizations modernize technology, unlock innovation and accelerate business growth. With 3Cloud now part of Cognizant, clients benefit from expanded Azure expertise across cloud, data, AI and application modernization, supported by one of the industry's largest Microsoft-focused talent pools. Together, Cognizant’s deep industry knowledge, global scale and AI-led transformation capabilities are enhanced by 3Cloud’s Azure specialization, proven delivery frameworks and purpose-built accelerators. As a Microsoft Solutions Partner, Microsoft Frontier Firm Partner and Azure Expert Managed Service Provider (MSP), Cognizant helps organizations establish secure digital foundations, modernize core platforms, activate intelligent data ecosystems and scale AI adoption, turning technology investments into measurable outcomes, faster innovation and sustainable competitive advantage.</p>