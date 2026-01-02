<h5>Accelerate from AI ambition to AI at scale</h5> <p>For more than two decades, Cognizant and Microsoft have helped organizations modernize technology, unlock innovation and accelerate business growth. With 3Cloud now part of Cognizant, clients benefit from expanded Azure expertise across cloud, data, AI and application modernization, supported by one of the industry's largest Microsoft-focused talent pools. Together, Cognizant’s deep industry knowledge, global scale and AI-led transformation capabilities are enhanced by 3Cloud’s Azure specialization, proven delivery frameworks and purpose-built accelerators. As a Microsoft Solutions Partner, Microsoft Frontier Firm Partner and Azure Expert Managed Service Provider (MSP), Cognizant helps organizations establish secure digital foundations, modernize core platforms, activate intelligent data ecosystems and scale AI adoption, turning technology investments into measurable outcomes, faster innovation and sustainable competitive advantage.</p>
TECHNOLOGIES AND CAPABILITIES
<h3>Get help solving your most complex business problems</h3>
Cloud, data and AI platforms
Cognizant and 3Cloud deliver AI-ready foundations across Azure cloud platforms, data and application engineering, bringing Azure-focused expertise across infrastructure, data and apps.
- AI-ready cloud and data foundations: secure, manageable and scalable Azure environments designed for AI workloads, unified data and enterprise governance
- Intelligent data platforms: modern Azure data platforms that improve visibility, operational insight, innovation and customer experience
- Application innovation and engineering for AI: modernize existing apps and build cloud-native services that use Azure security, scalability and efficiency
AI business solutions and agents
Cognizant helps enterprises identify, design, scale and govern AI solutions that deliver trusted business value. 3Cloud adds Azure-focused AI roadmaps and MILO, its AI-augmented delivery methodology and tools.
- Cognizant Agent Foundry: Design, deploy and govern AI agents across enterprise workflows
- Copilot and agent acceleration: Scale Microsoft 365 Copilot, GitHub Copilot and role-based agents
- AI adoption and change management: Prototype use cases, automate delivery and accelerate outcomes
- Responsible and secure AI: Strengthen security, privacy, compliance and governance across models, data and agents
Industry platforms and solutions
Cognizant combines Microsoft technologies with proprietary platforms and deep industry expertise to deliver industry-grade AI solutions.
- Healthcare and life sciences: AI-enabled clinical, operational and payer workflows
- Financial services: intelligent operations, risk, compliance and customer engagement
- Retail and consumer goods: AI-driven merchandising, supply chain and personalization
- Manufacturing: intelligent engineering, operations and asset optimization
Modern work and intelligent operations
We continue to make significant investments in AI-powered solutions that modernize the employee experience and transform day-to-day operations through intelligent automation and decision support.
- AI-powered modern work: reimagined employee experiences using Copilot and agents across collaboration, productivity and decision-making
- Intelligent operations and automation: AI-led workflow automation across IT, finance, HR, customer service and supply chain operations
AWARDS & RECOGNITION
<h3>Our partners hold us to the highest standards.</h3> <p>They know what quality looks like. We’re proud to be recognized by our peers for delivering to the highest industry standards.</p>
<p style="text-align: center;">To learn more about the strengths of this strategic partner, visit:</p> <h3 style="text-align: center;"><a href="https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/" target="_blank">Microsoft</a></h3>