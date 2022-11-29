Accelerating digital transformation
The quality of your product data is one of the first considerations in your digital transformation strategy
That’s why Cognizant’s approach to product lifecycle management (PLM) brings product information, people and digital processes together to drive strategic benefit.
Whether your goal is to reduce cycle time to market, improve product operations or make a significant impact on your bottom line, product data holds the key to informed decision-making.
Most organizations embarking on PLM transformation are asking these questions:
- What is next-gen PLM in a digital context?
- What are the opportunities for our business?
- Do we have the right capabilities to embrace digital for product data?
- What steps can we take to validate our PLM strategy?
- What is next-gen PLM in a digital context?
- What are the opportunities for our business?
- Do we have the right capabilities to embrace digital for product data?
- What steps can we take to validate our PLM strategy?