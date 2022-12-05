Deliver AI-driven security for evolving digital threats

Our strategic partnership with Palo Alto Networks delivers full-stack security solutions that are seamlessly embedded into accelerated digital transformation initiatives, ensuring the resilience and integrity of your digital ecosystem. With the Neuro® Cybersecurity suite, organizations can unlock the full potential of their technology investments, stay ahead of evolving threats with intelligent, adaptive security, and build a future-ready digital foundation that is secure by design. Together, Cognizant and Palo Alto Networks are redefining cybersecurity for the modern enterprise—where innovation meets protection.