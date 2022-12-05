Cognizant Loan Origination Solution

Loan Origination Solution (LOS) is an agile solution that drives end-to-end loan origination journey via an automated and highly configurable workflow, ensuring business compliance and swift disbursals.

Digital Mortgage Appraisal Portal



Salesforce bolt solution that streamlines and digitizes the mortgage appraisal process by reducing application processing time and increasing productivity, thereby offering greater value to lenders and borrowers.

Mortgage 360



The solution provides intermediaries, solicitors and introducers with the right information at the right time across the mortgage value chain.

Mortgage Business Accelerator



Mortgage Business Accelerator helps lenders treat intermediaries as customers, building strong B2B relationships and driving engagement and sales.



Finsuprema



A Salesforce Financial Service Cloud based solution accelerator that transforms retail banking customer experience and delivers superior value to clients through highly personified banking and delivery automation services.

Advisepro



A digital wealth management solution based on Salesforce Financial Services Cloud that delivers superior value to the clients through highly personalized wealth advices, improved client experience, employee engagement and regulatory adherence.