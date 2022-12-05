Cognizant is ranked a Leader for the 3rd time in a row, in the ISG Provider Lens™ - Salesforce Ecosystem Partners 2025 Report for the US, UK and Germany markets. The report highlights our rich and diverse portfolio in 12 quadrants of Salesforce-specific implementation services in AI-powered multi-cloud, industry clouds, marketing and commerce with AI enablement, and managed application services for large enterprises, enabling us to consistently evolve and deliver cutting-edge services to clients.

Read the reports to learn more on Cognizant’s unique strengths in Salesforce offerings.

Read the US reportore Read the UK report Read the Germany report