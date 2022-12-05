Being in sync with your customers’ needs and lifestyle is vital to staying relevant and constantly creating new value.
Cognizant is an end-to-end provider of Salesforce services, including design, consulting, implementation and support. Our partnership brings you strong cross-industry knowledge from a global perspective and drives your next-gen business disruptions through next-gen AI technologies and CX transformations. This enables our clients to identify, design and deliver digitally enabled and market leading products, services & experiences. Strategic acquisitions (such as Advanced Technology Group, SaaSfocus, EI- Technologies, CodeZero and Lev) have further enhanced our Salesforce expertise in focus areas and newer geographies. Our designers, technology experts and industry SMEs represent the top 3 pool of Salesforce certified consultants and have helped us create a customer-centric organization.