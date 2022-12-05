GLOBAL STRATEGIC PARTNER
Salesforce
Creating intelligent experiences
OUR OFFERINGS & SOLUTIONS
With rising prevalence of chronic diseases, medical costs and fast-changing regulations, pharma companies need innovative, intuitive patient care and management solutions.
Cognizant’s depth of digital capabilities and global presence provide differentiated value, helping customers deliver better patient outcomes. Our clientele includes most of the world’s pharmaceutical and biotech firms, making us the ideal partner to integrate digital into customers’ business strategy and create intelligent offerings and experiences. Our offerings and solutions include:
- Patient Prime—A suite of patient service solutions for better patient experience & outcome
- Cognizant MedVantage—An integrated service and complaint management cloud solution
- TherapyCare Next—Digitizing cell therapy transformation journey for a better tomorrow
With new digital skills and technologies impacting manufacturing, smart and connected factories are leading the Industry 4.0 revolution. Manufacturers are building strategies based on real-time data, and Cognizant is helping clients make the transition.
Solving the manufacturing industry’s biggest challenges, we offer comprehensive, next-gen solutions for customer needs in industrial or process manufacturing—from managing field service operations to improving productivity, to optimizing costs. We do this while ensuring the highest level of data security and compliance.
Check out our latest offerings:
- Cognizant Utility Next—An Industry focused solution accelerator to transform and manage end-to-end utility services digitally
- Cognizant AutoCX Elevate—Streamlining connected service experience for customers, dealers and OEMs
- Revenue Management Framework for Manufacturing
One sector that has seen unprecedented and consistent digital transformation is banking and financial services. In the last decade, banking has moved from physical to internet to mobile, making key, day-to-day transactions simpler, faster and effortless.
Putting the customer at the center, Cognizant has helped clients cope with challenges, streamlining their processes with Salesforce CRM competencies and integrated strategies that accelerate business growth. Whether the focus is retail or commercial, lending or payments, we create end-to-end experiences that deliver efficient operations and customer delight. See our offerings:
- Mortgage 360—A digital hub built on Salesforce platform for intermediaries, solicitors and introducers across the mortgage value chain supporting the B2B, B2B2C processes
- Loan Origination Collaboration—This unique solution helps banks settle loans swifter, with digital
- Mortgage Collaboration
- nCino TiB
Powered by robust Salesforce technologies and a comprehensive digital ecosystem, Cognizant aims to accelerate our insurance clients’ growth around the world.
We bring together specialists, distributors, claims processes and AI to enable insurance companies to provide best-in-class customer service while staying ahead of competition. Explore one of our offerings:
- InsurElevate—An industry-focused solution enabler to manage the end-to-end insurance policy lifecycle
COVID-19 changed dynamics between brands and customers, compelling CMT organizations to find new ways to create value and deliver seamless, personalized omnichannel experiences. Capitalizing on Salesforce Marketing Cloud expertise, Cognizant engineers data driven CX, enabling our clients to monetize insights and deliver bottom-line results through two offerings:
- SubscriberX—An integrated solution that empowers marketers to grow their subscriber base, increase revenue and drive customer loyalty
- Revenue Management Framework for Technology—An ATG Cognizant offering that pairs purpose-built IP, accelerators, and integrations with world-class consulting to drive client outcomes with Salesforce Revenue Cloud
While consumer purchases are mostly going online, retailers are showing greater revenue growth and a higher percentage of sales from digital channels. To meet the needs of the new-age consumer, companies must constantly reinvent their products, along with enhancing their supply chain and inventory management processes.
Cognizant's solutions apply fresh thinking to solve these unique challenges facing retail and consumer goods clients. Our data-based offerings are focused on what matters most, the end user experience, while also helping retailers keep costs in check. See one example:
- OmniServe Next—A multi-channel service solution leveraging predictive and generative AI for enterprise customers
Advancements in cloud, digital and AI enable customer experience centers to drive personalized journeys and business value—and delivery frameworks that support scalability, speed and team alignment.
Check out our intuition-driven solutions that clients can use to bring the right technology to the right users to accelerate targeted outcomes:
- Cognizant Intelligent Interactions—An all-in-one solution to transform agent productivity through disruptive next-gen technologies such as chatbots and advanced AI
- Atlas Framework®—A cutting-edge Salesforce delivery framework specially crafted to support end-to-end transformational solution activities for Salesforce projects. Read more
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