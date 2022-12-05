Innovate beyond limits with Cognizant and NVIDIA

In an era where technology drives transformation, the partnership between NVIDIA and Cognizant focuses on leveraging NVIDIA’s AI and Omniverse Enterprise™ solutions alongside GSI’s industry expertise.

This collaboration aims to address various challenges faced by companies today. By combining their strengths, both partners work together to provide advanced solutions for business growth and success.

A key aspect of this partnership is the use of AI to facilitate change. The goal is to equip businesses with the necessary knowledge and technology to improve decision-making and achieve positive outcomes through data-driven approaches.

NVIDIA and Cognizant are dedicated to staying at the forefront of technological advancements. Their commitment involves delivering innovative solutions that contribute to the development and growth of modern businesses.