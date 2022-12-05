Skip to main content Skip to footer
NVIDIA
Innovate beyond limits with Cognizant and NVIDIA

In an era where technology drives transformation, the partnership between NVIDIA and Cognizant focuses on leveraging NVIDIA’s AI and Omniverse Enterprise™ solutions alongside GSI’s industry expertise.

This collaboration aims to address various challenges faced by companies today. By combining their strengths, both partners work together to provide advanced solutions for business growth and success.

A key aspect of this partnership is the use of AI to facilitate change. The goal is to equip businesses with the necessary knowledge and technology to improve decision-making and achieve positive outcomes through data-driven approaches.

NVIDIA and Cognizant are dedicated to staying at the forefront of technological advancements. Their commitment involves delivering innovative solutions that contribute to the development and growth of modern businesses.

Nvidia logo

Solutions

Cognizant, in collaboration with NVIDIA, has developed a specialized language model for healthcare. This finetuned model significantly enhances the accuracy of medical code extraction, reducing errors and improving overall efficiency. General models often misunderstand medical terms, causing errors in code extraction and resulting in financial and operational issues such as incorrect billing and delayed reimbursements. Developing a finetuned healthcare model using domain-specific data can improve accuracy. Trained on a comprehensive dataset of medical records, this model better understands and extracts medical codes accurately.

Cognizant’s Enterprise AI with multiskilled business AI agents offer end-to-end experience observability and engineering. The platform uses AI to provide multilingual conversations across channels, integrating datasets and systems for observability, correlation, diagnosis, integration and auto-remediation. It identifies knowledge gaps, offers intelligent recommendations and filters noise for effective root cause analysis. This results in real-time solutions, automated execution, a 30% increase in user productivity and a 45% boost in automation efficiency.

Cognizant, in collaboration with NVIDIA, has developed an industrial digital twin as a service, which offers simulations and performance improvements while simplifying the adoption of emerging technologies. Our solution enhances productivity in factories and warehouses through automation, real-time IoT systems and integrated IT-OT data platforms. We use collaborative labs and Omniverse to accelerate exploration of cutting-edge technologies to transform your operations, optimize productivity and create a more sustainable future.

Cognizant has created a loss prevention solution, utilizing computer vision technology on the NVIDIA platform. This was developed using the DeepStream SDK (Metropolis) and included accelerated preprocessing, inference and postprocessing. Additionally, it was integrated with the Posiflex POS machine with a custom checkout application for real-time customer experience.

Cognizant is leveraging NVIDIA's technology to enhance our IT services by integrating the full-stack NVIDIA-accelerated computing platform, including NVIDIA RAPIDS™, into our data modernization offerings. This collaboration aims to optimize enterprise cloud costs, enhance performance and help clients modernize their infrastructure to be AI-ready. By transitioning clients to GPU-based infrastructure, Cognizant is enabling faster data processing and substantial cost savings, laying the groundwork for implementing new generative AI use cases in critical business functions.

Cognizant offers secure, fully managed NVIDIA AI Enterprise infrastructure, ensuring your data is protected whether it resides in the cloud, data center or edge. Experience seamless integration and run models where they are most effective and efficient.

Discover the cutting-edge reimagining of traditional CPU-based customer premise equipment (CPE) with the first-ever reference design kit (RDK) stack on NVIDIA’s GPU-powered Jetson Orin Nano™ Development Kit. Leveraging Cognizant’s expertise in device engineering, AI and generative AI technologies, we introduce AI-native CPEs. These devices are designed to efficiently handle edge workloads and are set to become part of operators’ next generation device fleets, enabling an AI-driven future for connected living. AI-native CPEs provide flexibility, scalability and resiliency by combining accelerated computing, network capabilities and edge intelligence.

Partnership spotlight

Cognizant and NVIDIA partnership

John Fanelli, VP, NVIDIA Enterprise Software & Mykola Hayvanovych, Offerings lead for AI/ML and Gen AI, Cognizant

NEWS

Cognizant tackles enterprise cloud cost challenges with NVIDIA RAPIDS cloud modernization

Collaboration leverages NVIDIA AI and Cognizant's data analytics accelerators with the goal to optimize enterprise cloud costs, enhance performance and help clients modernize their infrastructure to be AI-ready.

Know more

NEWS

Cognizant to apply generative AI to enhance drug discovery for pharmaceutical clients with NVIDIA BioNeMo

Cognizant's AI and industry expertise, combined with the NVIDIA BioNeMo generative AI platform, create a strong foundation to improve outcomes in the healthcare and life sciences sectors.

Know more

To learn more about the strengths of this strategic partner, visit:

NVIDIA

Continue the conversation

Let’s connect to find out what the power of our partnerships can do for you.

