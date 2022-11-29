One unified lifecycle

Cognizant Frontier AI Cyber Defense can be adopted as modular capabilities or as a unified lifecycle to scan and prioritize exposures, remediate and validate actions, and scale governed remediation. It helps reduce exposure faster, strengthen controls and support long-term modernization.

Powered by Cognizant Neuro® Cybersecurity, Cognizant’s AI-native cyber platform and risk intelligence engine, the solution connects risk signals, partner tools, remediation workflows and governance reporting, helping clients move from findings to accountable action.