Frontier AI Cyber Defense
What’s causing the frontier AI risk
Move faster from exposure to action
Cognizant Frontier AI Cyber Defense helps enterprises move from AI-speed exposure to governed action. It helps identify and prioritize the most critical risks, accelerate remediation and demonstrate compliance, so security teams can reduce risk faster while strengthening the AI systems they build and run.
One unified lifecycle
Cognizant Frontier AI Cyber Defense can be adopted as modular capabilities or as a unified lifecycle to scan and prioritize exposures, remediate and validate actions, and scale governed remediation. It helps reduce exposure faster, strengthen controls and support long-term modernization.
Powered by Cognizant Neuro® Cybersecurity, Cognizant’s AI-native cyber platform and risk intelligence engine, the solution connects risk signals, partner tools, remediation workflows and governance reporting, helping clients move from findings to accountable action.
Our partners
Partner ecosystem
Frontier AI models
Cloud and enterprise platforms
Cybersecurity
DevSecOps and code quality
Recent announcements
FAQ
Cognizant Frontier AI Cyber Defense is an integrated cybersecurity solution that helps enterprises defend against AI-powered threats, prioritize exposure, accelerate remediation and secure the AI systems they build and run.
Frontier AI can accelerate vulnerability discovery, reconnaissance and exploit development. That compresses the time between discovery and exploitation, making manual, siloed remediation too slow for critical risks.
Cognizant helps clients identify priority exposures, accelerate remediation and validate fixes across applications, infrastructure, cloud and AI systems, with governance evidence to prove progress and control.
Traditional vulnerability management often stops at scanning, prioritization or reporting. Cognizant connects discovery, prioritization, remediation, validation and governance into one operating lifecycle.
Yes. Cognizant helps secure the AI stack, including models, agents, prompts, data pipelines and runtime environments, while also using AI to improve cyber defense operations.
Start with a frontier AI remediation assessment to identify priority exposures, validate readiness and define a governed roadmap from discovery to remediation.
Take the first step
Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.
Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.