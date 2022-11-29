Skip to main content Skip to footer
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@77a55af9" Careers
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@4305f777" News
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@40e961c9" Events
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@6d3e8ef0" Investors
Frontier AI Cyber Defense
Contact

The remediation window is closing

Frontier AI is collapsing the time between vulnerability discovery and exploitation. While AI can now surface flaws buried deep in critical software, most enterprises still rely on manual, siloed remediation processes. The priority now is to identify what matters most, close exposure faster and prove control across complex technology estates.

What’s causing the frontier AI risk

Machine-speed discovery

Frontier AI finds flaws—even ones buried in critical software for years—collapsing disclosure-to-exploit from weeks to hours.

eye search icon
Remediation bottlenecks

Remediation moves at enterprise speed, taking 55–70 days to close a critical vulnerability.

Information shield icon
Expanded attack surfaces

Models, agents, prompts and pipelines are now live attack surfaces inside every enterprise.

global icon
Adversary parity

Attackers and defenders draw on the same AI. The advantage goes to whoever moves first.

hacker icon

Move faster from exposure to action

Cognizant Frontier AI Cyber Defense helps enterprises move from AI-speed exposure to governed action. It helps identify and prioritize the most critical risks, accelerate remediation and demonstrate compliance, so security teams can reduce risk faster while strengthening the AI systems they build and run.

One unified lifecycle infographic

One unified lifecycle

Cognizant Frontier AI Cyber Defense can be adopted as modular capabilities or as a unified lifecycle to scan and prioritize exposures, remediate and validate actions, and scale governed remediation. It helps reduce exposure faster, strengthen controls and support long-term modernization.

Powered by Cognizant Neuro® Cybersecurity, Cognizant’s AI-native cyber platform and risk intelligence engine, the solution connects risk signals, partner tools, remediation workflows and governance reporting, helping clients move from findings to accountable action.

Know more
Scan and prioritize
See every exposure, ranked by risk

Get a prioritized view of your most critical exposures across applications, platforms, infrastructure, cloud and AI systems. Cognizant helps teams focus on the vulnerabilities that matter most to the business, reducing noise and turning security findings into a clear action plan.

Remediate and validate
Autonomous agentic remediation

Accelerate remediation for critical vulnerabilities, backlog exposure and urgent zero-day risks. Cognizant helps enterprises close risk faster across application, platform and infrastructure layers, with appropriate controls to support safety, traceability and audit readiness.

Scale and govern
Sustain velocity, prove control

Scale remediation programs with governance, evidence and executive visibility built in. Cognizant helps sustain remediation velocity, demonstrate control and connect cyber investment to measurable business value, without creating another disconnected security workstream.

Latest thinking

PERSPECTIVE

Mythos exposed cybersecurity flaws. Here's how to respond

The potent AI forces the cybersecurity community to face unpleasant truths about patching and the vulnerability backlog.

Read more
City view connected digitally

POV

Beyond cybersecurity: AI exposes your entire architecture

Frontier AI is turning modernization into a security mandate by exposing architectural weaknesses that traditional programs miss.

Read more
Automated robotic arms operating modern manufacturing line

Our partners 

Partner ecosystem

Frontier AI models
Cloud and enterprise platforms
Cybersecurity
DevSecOps and code quality
Recent announcements
Palo Alto Networks

Cognizant is part of Palo Alto Networks’ Frontier AI Alliance, helping enterprises advance autonomous defense and respond faster to AI-accelerated threats.

Read more
CrowdStrike

Cognizant joined CrowdStrike’s Project QuiltWorks coalition to help shape cybersecurity for the agentic enterprise.

Read more
Zscaler

Cognizant is participating in Zscaler’s Project AI-Guardian initiative to help enterprises accelerate secure AI adoption.

Read more
Microsoft

Cognizant is engaged in Microsoft’s Project Safeguard / MDASH partner initiative to support secure AI adoption and defense.

OpenAI

Cognizant is part of OpenAI’s Daybreak Cyber Partner Program, collaborating to bring frontier AI cyber defense from vulnerability discovery to validated, production-ready fixes.

Read more

FAQ

Cognizant Frontier AI Cyber Defense is an integrated cybersecurity solution that helps enterprises defend against AI-powered threats, prioritize exposure, accelerate remediation and secure the AI systems they build and run.

Frontier AI can accelerate vulnerability discovery, reconnaissance and exploit development. That compresses the time between discovery and exploitation, making manual, siloed remediation too slow for critical risks.

Cognizant helps clients identify priority exposures, accelerate remediation and validate fixes across applications, infrastructure, cloud and AI systems, with governance evidence to prove progress and control.

Traditional vulnerability management often stops at scanning, prioritization or reporting. Cognizant connects discovery, prioritization, remediation, validation and governance into one operating lifecycle.

Yes. Cognizant helps secure the AI stack, including models, agents, prompts, data pipelines and runtime environments, while also using AI to improve cyber defense operations.

Start with a frontier AI remediation assessment to identify priority exposures, validate readiness and define a governed roadmap from discovery to remediation.

Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.