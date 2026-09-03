Enterprises have invested heavily in AI. Yet at a macroeconomic level, productivity data remains flat. Our latest research, which draws on a survey of over 10,000 workers across more than 20 key geographies and every major industry, reveals why: The challenge is not with the technology; it’s with the people who need to use it. If a high level of friction stops people from using AI, its economic impact will never arrive.

That friction, it turns out, is both widespread and consistent. Our research reveals that most of the workforce wants to use AI far more than current operational realities allow. Additionally, most are unhappy with the AI tools their organization makes available.

Further, while enterprises tend to roll out AI as if they are working with a single, generic employee, AI adoption varies greatly among different segments of the workforce. A one-size-fits-all deployment can be a key cause of friction, itself.

As part of our research series on closing the gap between AI's technical capabilities and achieving real-world results, we explored the role that workers themselves play in either speeding or slowing adoption.

By asking respondents detailed questions about their overall disposition toward technology, work and AI, we identified over 60 personas in the workforce today. These coalesced into seven archetypes, each with a distinctively different level of AI engagement and experience—and each with its own need for a specific intervention to boost AI adoption.

Across them all, several systemic AI adoption challenges emerged, each pointing to a specific, solvable problem that is currently suppressing trillions of dollars of potential value.