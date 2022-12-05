Transforming cybersecurity with intelligent and adaptive security automation for the AI era

Cognizant and CrowdStrike have partnered to redefine enterprise cybersecurity operations. By enhancing Cognizant’s Neuro® Cybersecurity platform with the CrowdStrike Falcon® Platform, the alliance delivers real-time threat detection, cloud-native security operations and scalable managed services. With a large pool of trained and certified professionals, security reference architectures, library of automation playbooks and experience of managing marquee joint clients, the partnership offers platform-based managed services around Next-Gen SIEM, EPP, cloud security, exposure management and AI security, backed by a global center of excellence and a joint innovation roadmap.