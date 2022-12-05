Skip to main content Skip to footer
CrowdStrike
Transforming cybersecurity with intelligent and adaptive security automation for the AI era

Cognizant and CrowdStrike have partnered to redefine enterprise cybersecurity operations. By enhancing Cognizant’s Neuro® Cybersecurity platform with the CrowdStrike Falcon® Platform, the alliance delivers real-time threat detection, cloud-native security operations and scalable managed services. With a large pool of trained and certified professionals, security reference architectures, library of automation playbooks and experience of managing marquee joint clients, the partnership offers platform-based managed services around Next-Gen SIEM, EPP, cloud security, exposure management and AI security, backed by a global center of excellence and a joint innovation roadmap.

CrowdStrike logo
Cognizant and CrowdStrike Partner to Drive Enterprise Cybersecurity Transformation

Cognizant and CrowdStrike have partnered to transform enterprise cybersecurity by combining Cognizant’s Neuro® Cybersecurity platform with CrowdStrike’s AI-native Falcon Platform, to automate repetitive tasks and accelerate outcomes, helping security teams reclaim time and redirect focus toward strategic security initiatives.

Learn more
Person working at multiple computer screens with cybersecurity data
OUR SOLUTIONS, SERVICES AND CAPABILITIES

Bringing our strengths together to serve you better

Protect endpoints and stop breaches with advanced detection and response across enterprise environments:

  • Managed endpoint detection and response (EDR)
  • Managed extended detection and response (XDR)
  • Real-time telemetry and automated playbooks

Secure hybrid and multicloud environments leveraging a complete cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) with unified agent and agentless protection, from code to cloud:

  • Managed cloud security posture management (CSPM)
  • Managed cloud workload protection services
  • Managed application and data security services

Stay ahead of adversaries with global adversary insight, full visibility and control over your external attack surface:

  • Managed threat exposure services
  • Threat intelligence as a service (including dark web and brand monitoring)
  • External attack surface management

Transform SOC operations with AI-driven automation and identity threat defense:

  • AI/ML-led autonomous SOC-as-a-service
  • Industrialized agentic SOC operations
  • Identity threat detection and response

Accelerate AI adoption and innovation by securing the AI attack surface:

  • Advanced detection to protect against prompt injection, data leakage, topic alignment and malicious content
  • Unmatched governance, agent and application controls
  • Block unsafe interactions, contain threats, prevent exfiltration and apply policy-based automation

To learn more about the strengths of this strategic partner, visit:

CrowdStrike

Continue the conversation

Let’s connect to find out what the power of our partnerships can do for you.

