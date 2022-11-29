AI training delivers measurable business outcomes by closing the gap between technology investment and workforce readiness—one of the most common reasons AI initiatives fail to generate returns. When employees develop applied AI fluency, organizations see faster time to productivity, accelerated digital execution and reduced reliance on external hiring. This impact shows up in metrics leaders already track: time to competency, AI-augmented workflow performance and retention. The key distinction is between training that measures completion versus training that measures capability. Cognizant Skillspring is built around the latter—mapping every learning intervention directly to role performance and business priorities, so readiness becomes a real number, not an assumption.