US Federal, State and Local
Capabilities and partnerships
Cognizant Government Solutions is a technology-enabled solutions and services provider addressing the US Government’s most complex challenges across defense, national security, civilian and healthcare markets, as well as state and local governments.
Driven by mission outcomes and citizen impact, we combine deep domain expertise, diverse talent and leading technologies to deliver measurable value at scale.
Contract Vehicles
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Connect with our experts to explore how Cognizant Government Solutions can support your goals.