US Federal, State and Local

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Measurably improve mission outcomes and citizen impact

Cognizant® Government Solutions leverages leading and emerging technologies to deliver next-gen solutions for the US Government’s most complex challenges across defense, national security, civilian and healthcare agencies.
With deep expertise and diverse talent, we provide measurable, scalable value—for federal, state and local governments.

Capabilities and partnerships

Cognizant Government Solutions is a technology-enabled solutions and services provider addressing the US Government’s most complex challenges across defense, national security, civilian and healthcare markets, as well as state and local governments.

Driven by mission outcomes and citizen impact, we combine deep domain expertise, diverse talent and leading technologies to deliver measurable value at scale.

Connect with our leaders

Saurabh Mehta

Chief Executive Officer

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William Morrissey

Chief Growth Officer

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Jeff Marjamaa

Chief Financial Officer

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Mir ‘Zarif’ Waez

Senior Director, Contracts

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Monisha Mandal

Vice President, Quality and Compliance

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Joan Beitel

Facility Security Officer

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Lauren Dorsey

Human Resource Manager

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Continue the conversation

Connect with our experts to explore how Cognizant Government Solutions can support your goals.

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