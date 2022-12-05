Skip to main content Skip to footer
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@7ec8c34a" Careers
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@6eb37def" News
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@c2ee1d8" Events
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@36de59ff" Investors
Zscaler
Cognizant and Zscaler deliver AI-enabled zero trust security at enterprise scale

Cognizant and Zscaler help enterprises accelerate zero trust transformation with stronger security, lower complexity and faster time to value. Backed by 900+ certifications and a dedicated Zscaler Centre of Excellence, Cognizant designs, deploys and operates Zscaler solutions across users, applications, branches and data. Our 24/7 managed services and global cyber-defense centres improve resilience while reducing operational burden. Native integration with the Neuro® Cybersecurity platform enables unified policy management, continuous monitoring and streamlined operations. We also secure AI adoption end-to-end — from discovery through production — aligning governance, vulnerability testing and guardrails for safe adoption.

Zscaler logo
Zscaler partners with global system integrators to launch Project AI-Guardian to help accelerate enterprise AI adoption

Zscaler, in collaboration with global system integrators including Cognizant, launched Project AI‑Guardian to help enterprises accelerate secure AI adoption with a zero trust approach—delivering enhanced visibility, risk mitigation and regulatory compliance across AI-driven environments.

Learn more
Abstract image of circuit board like patterns over blue colored waves in black space
AI-enabled zero trust security

Cognizant and Zscaler help clients simplify security, reduce operational complexity and strengthen cyber resilience with AI-enabled zero trust solutions spanning transformation, managed services, security operations and AI risk protection.

Learn more
null
Zero trust SASE for retail: Securing omnichannel operations at scale

Cognizant’s zero trust SASE solution for retail, powered by Zscaler, secures users, applications and data across stores, digital channels and supply chains using identity‑based access and cloud‑native security. It helps retailers protect POS systems and customer data while simplifying security operations and enabling seamless omnichannel experiences.

Learn more
An empty shopping cart.
Zero trust SASE for manufacturing: Protecting smart factories and connected operations

Cognizant’s zero trust SASE solution for manufacturing, powered by Zscaler, secures access across IT, OT and IoT environments supporting smart factories and global operations. It reduces cyber risk, enhances visibility and protects intellectual property while enabling secure, scalable modernization.

Learn more
A girl wearing a yellow helmet and gray overalls holding a clipboard listening to a man in a gray suit and white helmet, holding a tablet and talking

Solutions

Cognizant helps enterprises accelerate adoption of Zscaler zero trust architecture across users, branches and applications. Through our dedicated Zscaler Center of Excellence, we design, deploy and optimize secure access and security service edge capabilities, backed by 24/7 managed operations from our global cyber defense centers. The result is stronger protection, simplified operations and faster value from the Zscaler platform.

Cognizant helps enterprises secure AI adoption on the Zscaler platform from discovery through production. Using the Neuro Cybersecurity platform and AI security services, we help clients gain visibility into AI assets, apply governance and compliance controls, test for vulnerabilities and reduce the risk of data leakage or unsafe model behavior—so innovation can move faster with stronger guardrails in place.

Cognizant helps clients modernize workforce access with Zscaler by securing users, SaaS and private applications through identity- and policy-based access. Our teams help replace legacy VPN and perimeter approaches with a zero trust model that improves user experience, reduces attack surface and aligns security policy to business outcomes through proven accelerators and implementation expertise.

Cognizant helps organizations extend Zscaler zero trust protection to branches, campuses and industrial environments. We secure connectivity for users, devices and OT environments while simplifying network and security operations. With managed-branch security services and deep transformation experience, clients can reduce infrastructure overhead, improve visibility and protect distributed operations without relying on outdated perimeter controls.

Cognizant helps clients strengthen data protection with Zscaler by discovering, classifying and continuously monitoring sensitive data across cloud environments. Integrated with our secure DSPM offering, these capabilities help surface misconfigurations, enforce governance and reduce compliance gaps before they become business risk. The outcome is stronger control over data sprawl, access and exposure across the enterprise.

Cognizant helps clients prepare for post-quantum risk on the Zscaler platform by identifying cryptographic exposure and building a roadmap to quantum-safe resilience. Through our secure PQC offering, organizations can assess dependencies, support hybrid key exchange approaches and prepare infrastructure for emerging cryptographic standards—helping protect critical data and reduce future disruption as quantum threats evolve.

AWARDS & RECOGNITION

Our partners hold us to the highest standards

They know what quality looks like. We’re proud to be recognized by our peers for delivering to the highest industry standards.

Cognizant awarded Zscaler’s Zero Trust Americas Partner of the Year (2025)
Zero Trust Americas Partner of the Year 2025

To learn more about the strengths of this strategic partner, visit:

Zscaler

Continue the conversation

Let’s connect to find out what the power of our partnerships can do for you.

Please enter valid name.
Please enter valid email address.
Please enter valid company name.
Please enter valid contact number.
Please select the region.
Please select the inquiry type.
Please select the sub inquiry type.
Please select the privacy consent checkbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.