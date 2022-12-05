Cognizant and Zscaler deliver AI-enabled zero trust security at enterprise scale

Cognizant and Zscaler help enterprises accelerate zero trust transformation with stronger security, lower complexity and faster time to value. Backed by 900+ certifications and a dedicated Zscaler Centre of Excellence, Cognizant designs, deploys and operates Zscaler solutions across users, applications, branches and data. Our 24/7 managed services and global cyber-defense centres improve resilience while reducing operational burden. Native integration with the Neuro® Cybersecurity platform enables unified policy management, continuous monitoring and streamlined operations. We also secure AI adoption end-to-end — from discovery through production — aligning governance, vulnerability testing and guardrails for safe adoption.