Skip to main content Skip to footer
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@4d6b55c6" Careers
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@6881a73a" News
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@2011898e" Events
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@26cd2fd1" Investors
Cognizant Learning Services
Contact

The workforce dimension of the AI velocity gap

Enterprises are investing heavily in AI, yet many are overlooking the single biggest factor in delivering returns: a workforce capable of adopting it effectively at scale.

Our recent research reveals that AI is reshaping 93% of jobs, but most organizations invest just 0.2% of revenue in workforce readiness. And 60% of organizations say their learning and development programs cannot keep pace with how quickly AI is transforming jobs. The result is the AI velocity gap: the growing distance between what AI can do and what organizations are equipped to absorb, adopt and deliver at scale.

Closing the AI velocity gap

Global AI spending is expected to reach $2.59T this year, yet two-thirds of organizations have not realized measurable gains. 

Cognizant Learning Services helps organizations close the AI velocity gap by treating learning as a core part of the AI infrastructure stack. Our approach combines research-backed insights, enterprise-proven methods and industry expertise to accelerate workforce readiness so that AI delivers value in practice, not just in promise.

Engineering the AI-ready workforce

Built on AI-native technology, Cognizant Learning Services powers every stage of the workforce transformation journey. We build capability, accelerate adoption, capture organizational knowledge and develop the talent strategies that enable organizations to assess where their workforce stands, architect the path forward, activate capability at scale and amplify as AI and business needs evolve.

Assess

We surface capability gaps, anticipate how roles are evolving and align learning investment to where the business needs to go, creating the evidence base for targeted workforce transformation.

Architect

We define the workforce strategy, capability architecture and learning ecosystem that maps the journey from current to transient to future-state roles and the new ways of working that AI demands.

Activate

We develop the skills, content and personalized learning experiences that close identified gaps, accelerate the transition to future roles and embed continuous capability building into the operating layer of the business.

Amplify

We capture organizational knowledge, operationalize learning and evolve workforce capability so that AI transformation compounds in value over time rather than stalling after initial deployment.

Accelerating workforce readiness for the AI era

Cognizant Learning Services brings together eight distinct offerings that help organizations assess workforce readiness, build critical skills, accelerate adoption and develop the capabilities needed to maximize the value of AI. Modular and flexible by design, each offering can be deployed independently or combined into a comprehensive program that meets organizations where they are and takes them where they need to go.

AI is reshaping work faster than organizations can adapt. Cognizant's New Work, New World 2026 research shows AI will likely impact 93% of jobs, while the World Economic Forum predicts 39% of core skills will change by 2030.

AI workforce strategy helps organizations stay ahead of changing workforce demands by accelerating talent development through structured, phased AI literacy programs. Built on a skills-first talent model, it combines deep baseline and skills gap assessments with an AI literacy framework to create structured bridge programs and personalized learning that guide employees from their current capabilities to future-state roles.

Powered by Cognizant SkillspringTM, our proprietary AI-native learning platform, organizations can deliver adaptive, conversational and hyper-personalized learning at enterprise scale, helping every employee build the capabilities needed for the future of work.

As AI reshapes roles across the enterprise, organizations need a clear understanding of how to build the individual skills and capabilities that will have the greatest business impact.

Through our future-ready learning advisory offering, business leaders can assess how workforce needs are evolving, identify critical skill gaps and build talent strategies that align workforce capability with organizational priorities. As part of this process, we evaluate learning platforms and ecosystems, business processes and tasks, and broader organizational goals to ensure learning investments support enterprise transformation. 

Powered by AI-enabled persona mapping, the offering continuously analyzes workforce needs to design tailored learning journeys, including microlearning, coaching, practice and in-flow support, that build individual expertise and strengthen enterprise-wide capability.

As AI transforms work, employees need knowledge and guidance to confidently adopt new tools, ways of working and responsibilities.

AI-driven content experiences connects identified skill gaps to real performance with dynamic, AI-informed content and targeted microlearning experiences employees can immediately apply. Supporting everything from compliance and leadership development to process and sales training, the offering helps employees continuously build the knowledge and skills needed to succeed. It also includes instructor-led and virtual delivery, along with standards-based measurement and ROI analysis, enabling leaders to clearly connect learning investments to measurable business outcomes.

New technologies only deliver value when employees use them. Slow adoption, low engagement and limited visibility into effectiveness remain common challenges when addressing the AI velocity gap. 

Our user adoption and acceleration services help organizations overcome these challenges by guiding employees at the moment of need. Using analytics, we identify where different personas are struggling and deliver targeted interactions, such as contextual nudges, in-app walkthroughs, high-fidelity simulations and conversational copilots, to improve productivity and build needed skills. Together with our digital adoption platform and holistic communication, training and in-app performance support, this offering helps organizations transform AI training from a one-time event into an ongoing, intelligent support layer.

Every employee starts from a different place and develops at a different pace. That's why learning platforms must move beyond course management to intelligently orchestrate personalized development.

The intelligent learning ecosystem orchestrates personalized learning across the enterprise, delivering the right training to the right people, automating routine tasks and surfacing real-time insights to improve outcomes. Over time, we help organizations evolve their learning platforms beyond compliance tracking to AI-driven career development, delivering personalized learning aligned to every employee's role and future growth.

As learning ecosystems become more complex, organizations need a single operating model to unify a fragmented collection of vendors, platforms and contracts across strategy, content and delivery.

Through managed learning operations, we provide end-to-end, AI-enabled managed services. We help organizations redesign programs around critical workflows and personas, develop personalized content at scale, and manage day-to-day operations including scheduling, helpdesk, compliance and reporting. 

The result is a unified learning operation rather than a fragmented collection of vendors, platforms and contracts.

As organizations evolve, preserving institutional knowledge and making it easily accessible has become essential to improving productivity and enabling AI-powered work.

With connected knowledge experience, we operationalize knowledge management through AI-enabled workflows that capture tacit knowledge from subject matter experts and fragmented information sources, reducing duplication and surfacing the most relevant guidance. We connect key knowledge sources, apply taxonomies and metadata to optimize AI retrieval and tailor responses by persona to deliver role-relevant guidance at the moment of need. Together, these capabilities create a living knowledge ecosystem that continuously improves through user feedback, fostering a knowledge-first culture across the enterprise by making organizational knowledge easier to access, share and apply.

As AI changes how product information is created, discovered and consumed, organizations need content that is modular, reusable and AI-ready.

With Intelligent Product Content, we transform monolithic client-facing content into structured, reusable assets that are easier to manage, discover and maintain. Using AI copilots, we standardize product content, accelerate structured authoring, enrich assets with metadata for faster retrieval and summarize changes so updates are easy to understand and apply. Through this process, we help clients create a next-generation content portal that delivers consistent, role-based guidance and improves the speed and quality of knowledge delivery.

Cognizant Skillspring: Our unique edge

Cognizant SkillspringTM is our proprietary, AI-native workforce transformation platform, purpose-built to close the AI velocity gap. Guided by a structured capability architecture, it embeds personalized learning directly into the operating layer of the business. This helps organizations redesign roles, build hybrid human and agentic workforces, and develop the adaptive capability to grow and compete as technologies and business needs evolve. From identifying skill gaps to delivering learning and measuring impact, Skillspring powers the entire AI talent lifecycle, strengthening workforce readiness and driving AI value at enterprise scale.

Learn more

Real stories. Real impact.

Three diverse colleagues standing in a modern office, engaged in a conversation.
FINANCIAL SERVICES
How Cotality drove 33% productivity gains with a new cloud learning model

Cotality's migration to Google Cloud Platform exposed the limitations of instructor-led training, with heavy reliance on experts resulting in just 86 program completions over four years.

Driving adoption with a cohort-based learning model

Cognizant Learning Services designed a five-week, cohort-based digital learning program that combined gamification, self-paced learning and bite-sized content to help employees build cloud skills. Over three years and 11 cohorts, the program significantly increased learner completions and earned industry recognition for its impact and innovation.

Impact

620%

increase in learner completion

75%

reduction in SME dependency

60%

reduction in overall training costs

33%

boost in productivity

Intrepid Momentum award as well as the Brandon Hall awards 

Three diverse colleagues standing in a modern office, engaged in a conversation.
TECHNOLOGY AND SERVICES

Cognizant scales cloud learning from incubation to 5M learners

For one leading global technology company, many learning vendors led to limited accountability. The company wanted to consolidate its cloud learning operation to improve quality and consistency while freeing internal teams to focus on growth and innovation.

Unifying a fragmented cloud learning operation 

Cognizant Learning Services consolidated content, delivery and platform operations under a centralized operating model. Our team implemented AI-powered automation to streamline onboarding and workflows, helping the organization reduce operational complexity and improve delivery quality.

Impact:

64K

students onboarded globally across 95 cohorts

83%

CSAT score across programs

3K+

courses published and 5K+ assets created

5M+

learners engaged

Three diverse colleagues standing in a modern office, engaged in a conversation.
TECHNOLOGY AND SERVICES

Beyond the product launch: Always-on learning for 460K+ sales reps

A leading global technology company needed to move beyond one-time product training, engaging sales representatives and territory managers with continuous learning that would sustain sales performance and advocacy across 88 countries.

Driving year-round learning engagement

Cognizant Learning Services managed end-to-end learning delivery, including curriculum design, content publishing, platform administration and reporting, while a rewards program sustained learner engagement across multiple learning modalities.

Impact

60K 

active courses in 33 languages

65K

live events hosted globally

300+

rewards and learner incentives campaigns

Three diverse colleagues standing in a modern office, engaged in a conversation.
CLIENT ZERO

Creating one AI-native skilling experience for 350,000 Cognizant associates

Four disconnected legacy platforms left Cognizant's 350,000 associates without a consistent, connected skilling journey.

Bridging the AI velocity gap from within

Cognizant built Skillspring, our AI-native talent transformation platform, giving associates personalized, zero-UI learning in the flow of work through Ask Navigator, our conversational AI companion. Launched with 200+ AI/gen AI courses and scaled enterprise-wide within weeks, Skillspring replaced multiple legacy systems and is now a key component in building our workforce capability at scale.

Impact

$4M

annual savings from retiring legacy tools

93%

satisfaction with Ask Navigator

9.12/10 

associate experience rating

+76

NPS among associates

Why partner with us

Some of the world’s largest and most renowned brands trust Cognizant Learning Services to help them rethink how talent is built, transformed and deployed in the age of AI. Grounded in evidence, proven at enterprise scale and tailored to the realities of your industry, we deliver learning that creates lasting capability so that outcomes are sustained and value compounds over time. Explore what sets us apart:

Evidence-led

Our Learning Services solutions are grounded in proprietary research focused on how AI is reshaping work and tested against the same data we bring to boardrooms. That means every recommendation we make is rooted in evidence, not opinion and every program we build is designed to close the exact skill gap revealed by data.

Real-world validation

We are our own client zero, deploying Learning Services across 350,000 employees before bringing it to market. What we deliver today isn't theory, but rather a model we've tested at enterprise scale in our own organization that puts proven capabilities to work for clients facing similar challenges.

Industry-specific

Our learning programs are tailored to the realities of your industry, roles and business priorities. Backed by deep expertise across financial services, health sciences, products and resources, and communications, media and technology, we help organizations build workforce capabilities that are relevant, practical and ready to deliver business impact. 

Set apart by alliances

Our collaboration with top partners helps us deliver innovative solutions that fuel progress and excellence for our clients.

logo collage

Industry recognition

Brandon Hall Group Awards

Cognizant Learning Services has been consistently recognized since 2014 by Brandon Hall Group, a leading HR research and analyst firm, for excellence in the design and delivery of custom learning content and solutions.

Brandon Hall Group Awards
Intrepid Momentum Awards

The Intrepid Momentum Award for Most Impactful Results recognizes the success of Cognizant’s Google Cloud Platform Fundamentals program, marking a third consecutive year of recognition for delivering innovative, high-impact digital learning on the Intrepid platform.

Intrepid Momentum Awards
Training Industry Awards

Training Industry has recognized Cognizant Learning Services  since 2013 for its sustained leadership in designing innovative, human-centric learning experiences that help organizations build workforce capability and achieve business outcomes.

Training Industry Awards
Chief Learning Officer Awards

A Chief Learning Officer Learning in Practice Award winner since 2021, Cognizant Learning Services has been recognized for excellence in designing and delivering workforce learning programs that demonstrate strategic alignment, leadership and business impact.

Chief Learning Officer Awards
APEX Awards

An APEX Award winner since 2012, Cognizant Learning Services has been recognized for excellence in graphic design, editorial content and strategic communications that engage, inform and inspire workforces.

APEX Awards
LavaCon Content Impact Awards

Recognized by the LavaCon Content Impact Awards since 2023, Cognizant Learning Services has demonstrated excellence in creating scalable content experiences that deliver measurable business value.

LavaCon Content Impact Awards

FAQ

Cognizant Learning Services helps enterprises rethink how talent is built, transformed and deployed in the age of AI. Our most recent research reveals that AI is expected to impact 93% of jobs, yet most organizations invest just 0.2% of revenue in workforce skilling, which is a fraction of what is spent on technology itself. Learning Services closes that gap by treating workforce training and development as a core part of every AI transformation program. Our portfolio covers the full skilling journey, including advisory and content, adoption support, platforms, operations and knowledge management.

Despite rapid advances in agentic AI, many organizations face a widening gap between AI investment and realized value. This disconnect, described by Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar S as the AI velocity gap, reflects the absence of a practical bridge between compelling demonstrations and enterprise-grade execution. We believe closing the AI velocity gap starts with workforce readiness, which is why learning needs to be funded and engineered with the same attention and rigor as the AI infrastructure stack it supports.

Deploying an AI tool doesn't guarantee workforce adoption. Without timely, in-the-flow support, initial usage fades over time, new habits fail to form and organizations often don't realize engagement has stalled until value falls short. With Learning Services, Cognizant treats adoption as a measurable discipline, using analytics to identify opportunities for engagement and skill building with in-app support, workflow assistants, timely nudges and conversational copilots.

Closing the AI skills gap at scale means funding, engineering and measuring skilling just as any other infrastructure investment. Our experts recommend five key actions: 

  1. Start with workforce intelligence including baseline assessments and persona mapping to reveal who needs what skill. 
  2. Build a skills-first architecture, with bridge programs moving people toward future-state roles. 
  3. Personalize at scale through AI-native platforms like Skillspring. 
  4. Engineer adoption, so training becomes behavior. 
  5. Measure at role level, so leaders can adapt and adjust to maximize investments and drive outcomes.

Get answers to your questions

Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.

Please enter valid name.
Please enter valid email address.
Please enter valid company name.
Please enter valid contact number.
Please select the region.
Please select the inquiry type.
Please select the sub inquiry type.
Please select the privacy consent checkbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.