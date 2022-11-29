The workforce dimension of the AI velocity gap

Enterprises are investing heavily in AI, yet many are overlooking the single biggest factor in delivering returns: a workforce capable of adopting it effectively at scale.

Our recent research reveals that AI is reshaping 93% of jobs, but most organizations invest just 0.2% of revenue in workforce readiness. And 60% of organizations say their learning and development programs cannot keep pace with how quickly AI is transforming jobs. The result is the AI velocity gap: the growing distance between what AI can do and what organizations are equipped to absorb, adopt and deliver at scale.