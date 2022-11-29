Cognizant Agent Foundry: Enabling the future of enterprise intelligence
Agentic AI is ushering in a new era for business & technology transformation, moving beyond traditional automation to intelligent systems that can interpret goals, break down complex tasks, and act autonomously across workflows. These agentic systems orchestrate tools, models, and logic to deliver dramatic gains in productivity, decision-making, and customer engagement. However, the current agentification approaches are slow, risky and expensive with organizations struggling to move beyond isolated pilots.
Cognizant® Agent Foundry serves as the enterprise-grade framework that brings this vision to life, enabling organizations to rapidly design, deploy and orchestrate autonomous AI agents at scale. Built on our IP-ready reusable assets and easily integrated with leading partner ecosystems, Agent Foundry provides the tools, templates and governance to make agentic AI real – at scale.