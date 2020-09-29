Retail planning and inventory platform
<h3><span class="text-regular"></span>A unified platform for the retail planning lifecyle</h3> <h5>Cognizant® Merch Insight helps retailers move beyond spreadsheets, disconnected planning systems and manual workflows by unifying forecasting, inventory, allocation, replenishment and analytics on a single platform. Advanced planning capabilities and exception-based insights help merchandising and inventory teams improve visibility across channels, respond faster to changing demand, and make more confident planning decisions.</h5>
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Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.
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