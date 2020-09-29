  1. Industries title Industry & Digital Expertise | Cognizant
  2. Retail title Retail Technology Solutions | Cognizant
Retail planning and inventory platform
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Merch Insight: Retail planning and inventory platform

Connect forecasting, inventory planning, allocation, replenishment and analytics to improve projection accuracy and business performance.

<h3><span class="text-regular"></span>A unified platform for the retail planning lifecyle</h3> <h5>Cognizant® Merch Insight helps retailers move beyond spreadsheets, disconnected planning systems and manual workflows by unifying forecasting, inventory, allocation, replenishment and analytics on a single platform. Advanced planning capabilities and exception-based insights help merchandising and inventory teams improve visibility across channels, respond faster to changing demand, and make more confident planning decisions.</h5>
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Assortment planning
Assortment planning

Build and rationalize assortments by channel, location and customer demand using configurable planning workflows and analytics. Merch Insight helps merchants align product selection decisions with financial targets, inventory strategies and localized demand signals.

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Demand forecasting
Demand forecasting

Generate statistically driven forecasts at the item, category and channel level using historical sales, seasonality and demand trends. Built-in forecasting capabilities help planning teams improve buying decisions and respond faster to changing customer demand.

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Inventory planning and replenishment
Inventory planning and replenishment

Optimize inventory across stores, distribution centers and channels with integrated replenishment workflows. Improve visibility, reduce stock imbalances and support smarter inventory decisions.

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Allocation and distribution planning
Allocation and distribution planning

Automate allocation and replenishment decisions across complex retail networks using configurable allocation logic and inventory rules. Multi-echelon planning capabilities help ensure the right product reaches the right location faster.

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Exception-based reporting and analytics
Exception-based reporting and analytics

Surface planning exceptions, inventory risks and performance trends through configurable dashboards and alerts. Advanced analytics help merchants and planners focus on high-impact decisions instead of manual data consolidation.

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Cross-functional Planning
Cross-functional Planning

Connect merchandising, planning, inventory and operational teams on a shared planning platform with integrated workflows and centralized visibility. Cross-functional access to consistent data improves alignment and accelerates decision-making.

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Merch Insight: Retail planning and inventory optimization overview

Explore Merch Insight capabilities across assortment planning, forecasting, allocation, analytics and inventory optimization.

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Merch Insight: Coldwater Creek, Soft Surroundings adopt our solution

Learn how Coldwater Creek and Soft Surroundings unified inventory planning and management with Merch Insight.

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Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.

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