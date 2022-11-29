AI Intelligence Lab as a Service
Every enterprise has ideas for AI—only a few can move them from concept to production before the opportunity to build value closes. The gap between ‘we should do this with AI’ and a working, governed solution is where most transformation stalls—not for lack of ambition, but for lack of ready infrastructure, talent and trust.
Cognizant® Intelligence Lab as a Service gives your teams a plug-and-play AI innovation and engineering capability with research depth, rapid prototyping and enterprise-grade governance built in. Download the brochure to see how this service closes the gap, turning high-potential AI ideas into production-ready solutions.
Capabilities
Confident AI decisions start with evidence. Cognizant grounds every enterprise AI program in patent-backed research, independent benchmarking and rigorous AI model evaluation, helping you select the right architecture for your workloads, cost profile and performance targets. We shape generative AI use cases and pressure-test their technical and commercial feasibility up front, so you commit to the right bets faster and avoid costly investment in approaches that won't scale.
Turn business ideas into working AI solutions in weeks, not quarters. Our rapid prototype factory delivers proof-of-concept builds on your real data and live business workflows, so you see genuine performance and business value in a production-like context rather than a sanitized demo. This lets you validate outcomes, refine scope and build stakeholder confidence before you commit budget and resources to enterprise-scale deployment.
Off-the-shelf AI rarely fits how your business actually runs. We design and build custom agentic AI solutions engineered around your specific processes, data and systems—business-embedded AI copilots and autonomous agents that work alongside your teams. By automating complex, multi-step workflows end to end, these agents reduce manual effort, accelerate cycle times and unlock measurable productivity gains across operations, service and back-office functions.
Scaling AI across the enterprise demands trust by design. Cognizant embeds enterprise-grade governance, compliance and oversight into every deployment, with continuous behavior monitoring, model drift detection and proactive risk identification. Policy-based controls and human-in-the-loop review keep AI systems aligned with regulatory obligations and internal standards, so you can expand adoption with confidence in security, transparency and responsible AI practice.
Deliver higher-quality software, faster. We apply AI across the full software engineering lifecycle to accelerate development, testing and application modernization, reducing manual effort while raising code quality and release velocity. The result is an AI-native engineering practice where intelligent tooling and automation are built into how your teams plan, build, test and maintain software, driving sustained gains in throughput and reliability.
Our partners
Our ecosystem spans leading AI innovators allowing enterprises to accelerate experimentation, scale innovation and maximize value without being constrained to a single vendor.
Built on the best AI technologies, tailored to your needs. Cognizant® Intelligence Lab as a Service is designed to be platform and model agnostic, enabling organizations to leverage the models, platforms, infrastructure, and security technologies that best align with their business goals and technology strategy.
Start with an outcome, we'll build the system to deliver it
Tell us the result you want to achieve. We'll build the system that delivers it.