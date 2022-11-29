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AI Intelligence Lab as a Service
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Why speed, trust and repeatability define AI success

Every enterprise has ideas for AI—only a few can move them from concept to production before the opportunity to build value closes. The gap between ‘we should do this with AI’ and a working, governed solution is where most transformation stalls—not for lack of ambition, but for lack of ready infrastructure, talent and trust.
Cognizant® Intelligence Lab as a Service gives your teams a plug-and-play AI innovation and engineering capability with research depth, rapid prototyping and enterprise-grade governance built in. Download the brochure to see how this service closes the gap, turning high-potential AI ideas into production-ready solutions.
Prototypes that outrun your roadmap

Move from business idea to working solution in weeks, not months. The rapid prototype factory validates AI use cases on real data and real workflows, so investment decisions rest on evidence, not assumption, before you commit to scale.

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AI built around your workflows

Build AI specifically for your business processes with Cognizant® Agent Foundry—a set of tools that uses our proprietary methodology to create task-specific agents.

Why bend your workflows to fit generic tools when you can embed custom agentic solutions into the workflows your teams already use and automate multistep processes end to end.

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Trust engineered in, not bolted on

Enterprise-grade trust, compliance and oversight are built in rather than bolted on. Safe and governed AI at scale gives regulated organizations the behavior monitoring, drift detection and human oversight needed to move an AI project from pilot to regulatory approval.

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Agents built on proven patterns

Cognizant Agent Foundry gives your teams a working set of agent patterns, connectors and templates, so new AI agents start from something proven—not a blank page. Domain experts and AI architects use it to build business-embedded copilots and workflow automation.

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Engineering that keeps pace with AI

Cognizant® Neuro® AI Engineering is the full-stack platform behind faster, higher-quality software delivery across the lab and beyond. It brings AI-native tooling to every stage of the development lifecycle, from accelerated coding and testing to legacy modernization.

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Capabilities

Confident AI decisions start with evidence. Cognizant grounds every enterprise AI program in patent-backed research, independent benchmarking and rigorous AI model evaluation, helping you select the right architecture for your workloads, cost profile and performance targets. We shape generative AI use cases and pressure-test their technical and commercial feasibility up front, so you commit to the right bets faster and avoid costly investment in approaches that won't scale.

Turn business ideas into working AI solutions in weeks, not quarters. Our rapid prototype factory delivers proof-of-concept builds on your real data and live business workflows, so you see genuine performance and business value in a production-like context rather than a sanitized demo. This lets you validate outcomes, refine scope and build stakeholder confidence before you commit budget and resources to enterprise-scale deployment.

Off-the-shelf AI rarely fits how your business actually runs. We design and build custom agentic AI solutions engineered around your specific processes, data and systems—business-embedded AI copilots and autonomous agents that work alongside your teams. By automating complex, multi-step workflows end to end, these agents reduce manual effort, accelerate cycle times and unlock measurable productivity gains across operations, service and back-office functions.

Scaling AI across the enterprise demands trust by design. Cognizant embeds enterprise-grade governance, compliance and oversight into every deployment, with continuous behavior monitoring, model drift detection and proactive risk identification. Policy-based controls and human-in-the-loop review keep AI systems aligned with regulatory obligations and internal standards, so you can expand adoption with confidence in security, transparency and responsible AI practice.

Deliver higher-quality software, faster. We apply AI across the full software engineering lifecycle to accelerate development, testing and application modernization, reducing manual effort while raising code quality and release velocity. The result is an AI-native engineering practice where intelligent tooling and automation are built into how your teams plan, build, test and maintain software, driving sustained gains in throughput and reliability.

Value to your enterprise​

Accelerated AI adoption

Intelligence Lab as a Service accelerates AI development cycles from months to weeks, enabling rapid concept-to-solution delivery.​

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Governance and trust

Embedded compliance, security and audit controls maintain trust and governance in large regulated organizations.​

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Repeatable AI solutions

Standardized agent patterns and reusable components enable consistent scaling of AI use cases across business units.​

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Ecosystem-driven innovation

Collaboration with hyper scalers, startups and academia reduces lock-in and future-proofs AI investments.​

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AI Intelligence Lab Architecture

Latest thinking

Your agentic AI investment got approved—what next?

Enterprise AI adoption is accelerating fast. But the harder work of cost, governance and workforce planning is only just beginning.

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When AI agents act on your behalf, who owns the risk

Autonomous agents make decisions without a human in the loop. Unfortunately, most governance frameworks were never built for that reality.

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How to build real-time AI governance into systems

As AI systems evolve after deployment, compliance can't be a one-time checkbox. AI governance has to run continuously, built into the system itself.

Read more
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Our partners

Our ecosystem spans leading AI innovators allowing enterprises to accelerate experimentation, scale innovation and maximize value without being constrained to a single vendor.​

Built on the best AI technologies, tailored to your needs. Cognizant® Intelligence Lab as a Service is designed to be platform and model agnostic, enabling organizations to leverage the models, platforms, infrastructure, and security technologies that best align with their business goals and technology strategy.

Start with an outcome, we'll build the system to deliver it

Tell us the result you want to achieve. We'll build the system that delivers it.