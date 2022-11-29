AI Intelligence Lab as a Service

Every enterprise has ideas for AI—only a few can move them from concept to production before the opportunity to build value closes. The gap between ‘we should do this with AI’ and a working, governed solution is where most transformation stalls—not for lack of ambition, but for lack of ready infrastructure, talent and trust. Cognizant® Intelligence Lab as a Service gives your teams a plug-and-play AI innovation and engineering capability with research depth, rapid prototyping and enterprise-grade governance built in. Download the brochure to see how this service closes the gap, turning high-potential AI ideas into production-ready solutions.