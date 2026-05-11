Your agentic AI investment got approved. Now comes the hard part.

Enterprise adoption of agentic AI has moved more quickly than many could have predicted. Where most organizations find themselves today is doing the hard work of translating committed investment into https://www.cognizant.com/us/en/insights/insights-blog/bridge-to-ai-value-will-be-built-not-bought">measurable operational impact.

To do that, senior leaders need to navigate a set of challenges that are less about the technology itself and more about the management disciplines surrounding it. The most consequential of these, in our experience, are modeling out all the costs involved with the implementation, creating the new types of governance mechanisms needed for AI and understanding the changes ahead for the makeup of their workforce.

These disciplines deserve the same rigor and attention that the technology selection process typically receives, and they are where the real competitive differentiation is being won or lost.

Cost: the iceberg beneath the surface

When building a business case for an agentic AI initiative, it’s all too easy to overlook the full lifecycle costs of building and operating a production-grade agentic system. Upfront build costs—typically the largest single cost item—are frequently underestimated. This encompasses not just process discovery, agent development, workflow development and integration with legacy systems but also knowledge architecture, change management and quality assurance and testing.

There is also an array of recurring technology costs. LLM consumption costs—driven by choice of model, transaction volume and the complexity of reasoning each transaction requires—can scale in ways that catch finance teams off guard, particularly in high-volume operations. Infrastructure hosting and software licensing are additional recurring costs that need to be factored in.

There are also ongoing operational costs related to running and maintaining the solution. This includes the cost of human experts to handle low-confidence transactions, platform and model maintenance, and continuous audits for compliance, fairness and risk.

All of these elements need to be built in as explicit line items. For example, the business case for an agentified claims processing operation would need to include the costs entailed for escalating decisions, retraining the model when policy rules change and producing audit-ready documentation for regulatory review.

Organizations that pressure-test these assumptions can avoid the expensive course corrections that come from discovering structural cost problems months into deployment.

Answering hard governance questions

As AI agents begin making autonomous decisions in live enterprise workflows, https://www.cognizant.com/us/en/insights/insights-blog/why-federated-governance-for-responsible-ai " target="_blank">accountability and auditability become operational requirements. Businesses need to ask hard questions: Who is accountable when an agent makes a wrong call? How do you audit a decision made by a system that learns and adapts? What does regulatory compliance look like when the "worker" is not a person?

The answers to these questions need to be built into the AI operating model from the beginning. This means defining clear accountability structures before deployment, not after an incident makes it urgent.

For example, a financial services firm running agentic AI across credit decisioning will need mechanisms in place to document audit trails that satisfy both internal risk committees and external regulators. Those trails need to be designed into the system architecture from the start, not extracted from it later.

Similarly, a healthcare organization using autonomous agents in prior authorization workflows must be able to demonstrate how a specific decision was reached and by what logic. The practical starting point for any organization is to treat governance design as a core workstream of implementation, resourced and scheduled accordingly.

Addressing the workforce conversation head-on

It is tempting to frame agentic AI as a simple efficiency play: fewer people, lower costs, higher margins. But the reality is more nuanced.

Agentic AI entails a fundamental transformation of workforce roles. While repetitive, rules-based work will be increasingly automated, a new set of more sophisticated, strategic roles will emerge in the form of highly skilled governors and trainers of the new agentic workforce.

For instance, businesses will need AI agent orchestrators that design, configure and monitor agent collaborations and workflows to achieve a business outcome. They’ll need https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fhbr.org%2F2026%2F02%2Fwhen-every-company-can-use-the-same-ai-models-context-becomes-a-competitive-advantage\&data=05%7C02%7CGS.Kumar%40cognizant.com%7Cd686f561af044539c5b008deaf5be9e5%7Cde08c40719b9427d9fe8edf254300ca7%7C0%7C0%7C639141006490730081%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C\&sdata=jOnt9SqTgvqKsm%2Bu3SLE7CWxylrIoZYorb2dhN4UNCM%3D\&reserved=0 " target="_blank">context engineers with expertise in knowledge representation, data modeling and retrieval technologies. Other roles will include ontology managers and knowledge curators, AI performance analysts, AI trainers and AI ethics and governance specialists.

To thrive in this landscape, businesses will need to map which roles will be augmented vs displaced, and design reskilling pathways and career architectures around the AI-native operating model the organization is building toward.

The disciplines that separate leaders from laggards

Enterprises that realize value from agentic AI won’t be those with better technology or larger budgets. They will be defined by the rigor they bring to the work that surrounds the technology. While the disciplines of cost modeling, governance design and workforce strategy may not feature prominently in vendor conversations or conference keynotes, they are increasingly where competitive differentiation will be built.

When we look back on this era of AI adoption, it will be eminently clear that the potential of this technology was never the question. The only question is whether the execution of these AI endeavors matches the ambition.

For more on this topic, see our https://www.cognizant.com/us/en/industries/banking-technology-solutions/bts-business-process-services#spy-ai-velocity-gap " target="_blank">three-part series on "Confronting the AI velocity gap: A new architecture for AI operations."