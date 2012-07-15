CIO-SP3 Small Business – Other Than Small
Contract name: CIO-SP3 Small Business – Other Than Small
Contract #: HHSN316201200179W
Telesis role: Prime contractor
Contract type: Government-wide Acquisition Contract IDIQ
Functional areas: FA 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10
User agencies: All Federal; Civilian; and DoD
Period of performance: 7/15/12 – 04/29/2026
Contract size: $20 billion
Pricing arrangements: Firm-Fixed-Price, Cost-Plus-Fixed-Fee, Cost-Plus-Award-Fee, Cost-Plus-Incentive-Fee, Time-and-Materials
Availability: This IDIQ can be used by all Federal/DoD agencies and departments
Prompt payment terms: N/A
NIH contract access fee: 0.55%; no additional charge for value-added services
Contracting agency: NIH
Website: CIO-SP3 Small Business website
Program Manager: PMO@cognizantgov.com
Business dev POC: PMO@cognizantgov.com
Support: contracts@cognizantgov.com
Additional Info:
CIO-SP3 Awarded GWAC
CIO-SP3 Conformed Contract
Loaded Labor Rates
Contract Extension 2026