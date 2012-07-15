CIO-SP3 Small Business – Other Than Small

Contract name: CIO-SP3 Small Business – Other Than Small

Contract #: HHSN316201200179W

Telesis role: Prime contractor

Contract type: Government-wide Acquisition Contract IDIQ

Functional areas: FA 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10

User agencies: All Federal; Civilian; and DoD

Period of performance: 7/15/12 – 04/29/2026

Contract size: $20 billion

Pricing arrangements: Firm-Fixed-Price, Cost-Plus-Fixed-Fee, Cost-Plus-Award-Fee, Cost-Plus-Incentive-Fee, Time-and-Materials

Availability: This IDIQ can be used by all Federal/DoD agencies and departments

Prompt payment terms: N/A

NIH contract access fee: 0.55%; no additional charge for value-added services

Contracting agency: NIH

Website: CIO-SP3 Small Business website

Program Manager: PMO@cognizantgov.com

Business dev POC: PMO@cognizantgov.com

Support: contracts@cognizantgov.com

Additional Info:

CIO-SP3 Awarded GWAC

CIO-SP3 Conformed Contract

Loaded Labor Rates

Contract Extension 2026