Eglin Wide Agile Acquisition Contract (EWAAC)

Contract name: Eglin Wide Agile Acquisition Contract (EWAAC)

Contract #: FA865622DA036

Telesis role: Prime contractor

Contract type: Multiple Award Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (MAIDIQ)

Contracting agency: USAF Armament Directorate

Period of performance: Feb 25, 2022 – Sep 22, 2031

Contract size: $46 billion

Geographic coverage: CONUS

Functional areas: Digital Engineering, Agile Software and Open Architecture, Systems Development, Rapid Prototyping, System Integration, Open Source Architecture, Enterprise Analytics, Weapons Systems

User agencies: Primary customers/users are the Eglin Armament Enterprise (including AFRL, AFNWC, SOCOM, AFTC, etc.)

Program Manager: PMO@cognizantgov.com