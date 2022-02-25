Eglin Wide Agile Acquisition Contract (EWAAC)
Contract name: Eglin Wide Agile Acquisition Contract (EWAAC)
Contract #: FA865622DA036
Telesis role: Prime contractor
Contract type: Multiple Award Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (MAIDIQ)
Contracting agency: USAF Armament Directorate
Period of performance: Feb 25, 2022 – Sep 22, 2031
Contract size: $46 billion
Geographic coverage: CONUS
Functional areas: Digital Engineering, Agile Software and Open Architecture, Systems Development, Rapid Prototyping, System Integration, Open Source Architecture, Enterprise Analytics, Weapons Systems
User agencies: Primary customers/users are the Eglin Armament Enterprise (including AFRL, AFNWC, SOCOM, AFTC, etc.)
Program Manager: PMO@cognizantgov.com