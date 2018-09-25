ITES-3S Contract

Contract name: ITES-3S

Contract #: W52P1J18DA133

Telesis role: Prime contractor

Contract type: Multiple Award Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (MAIDIQ)

Period of performance: September 25, 2018 – September 24, 2027

Contract size: $12.1 billion

Sponsor agency: Army Contracting Command – Rock Island

Eligible users: US Army, Department of Defense and all other federal agencies

Geographic coverage: CONUS, OCONUS

Contract ceiling: $12.1 billion

Agency website: CHESS website

Notes: The Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – 3 Services (ITES-3S) contract is a $12.1 billion small business set-aside Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract vehicle which provides a broad range of enterprise-level support services for Information Technology to include: Cybersecurity Services; IT Services; Enterprise Design, Integration, and Consolidation; Network/Systems Operation and Maintenance; Telecommunications/Systems Operation and Maintenance; Business Process Reengineering; IT Supply Chain Management; and IT Education & Training.

Program Manager: PMO@cognizantgov.com

Contracts: contracts@cognizantgov.com

CHESS IT e-mart link