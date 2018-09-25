ITES-3S Contract
Contract name: ITES-3S
Contract #: W52P1J18DA133
Telesis role: Prime contractor
Contract type: Multiple Award Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (MAIDIQ)
Period of performance: September 25, 2018 – September 24, 2027
Contract size: $12.1 billion
Sponsor agency: Army Contracting Command – Rock Island
Eligible users: US Army, Department of Defense and all other federal agencies
Geographic coverage: CONUS, OCONUS
Contract ceiling: $12.1 billion
Agency website: CHESS website
Notes: The Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – 3 Services (ITES-3S) contract is a $12.1 billion small business set-aside Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract vehicle which provides a broad range of enterprise-level support services for Information Technology to include: Cybersecurity Services; IT Services; Enterprise Design, Integration, and Consolidation; Network/Systems Operation and Maintenance; Telecommunications/Systems Operation and Maintenance; Business Process Reengineering; IT Supply Chain Management; and IT Education & Training.
Program Manager: PMO@cognizantgov.com
Contracts: contracts@cognizantgov.com
CHESS IT e-mart link