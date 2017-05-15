RS3 Contract

Contract name: RS3

Contract #: W15P7T19D0131

Telesis role: Prime contractor

Contract type: Multiple Award Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (MAIDIQ)

Contracting agency: Army Contracting Command – Aberdeen Proving Ground (APG)

Period of performance: May 15, 2017 – May 14, 2027

Contract size: $37.4 billion

Geographic coverage: CONUS, OCONUS

DUNS: 033416244

Functional areas: Knowledge based support services for requirements with Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) related needs. Areas of support include Engineering, Research, Development, Test and Evaluation (RDT&E), Logistics, Acquisition and Strategic Planning, and Education and Training.

User agencies: Various Army Contracting Command – Aberdeen Proving Ground (ACC-APG) customers, other Program Executive Offices (PEOs), other Department of Defense (DoD) agencies, and other federal agencies with C4ISR-related requirements within scope of the RS3 PWS.

RS3 public website: RS3 website

Program Manager: PMO@cognizantgov.com

Contracts: contracts@cognizantgov.com

Additional info:

RS3 Master Contract

RS3 Customer Guidebook