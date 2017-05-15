RS3 Contract
Contract name: RS3
Contract #: W15P7T19D0131
Telesis role: Prime contractor
Contract type: Multiple Award Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (MAIDIQ)
Contracting agency: Army Contracting Command – Aberdeen Proving Ground (APG)
Period of performance: May 15, 2017 – May 14, 2027
Contract size: $37.4 billion
Geographic coverage: CONUS, OCONUS
DUNS: 033416244
Functional areas: Knowledge based support services for requirements with Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) related needs. Areas of support include Engineering, Research, Development, Test and Evaluation (RDT&E), Logistics, Acquisition and Strategic Planning, and Education and Training.
User agencies: Various Army Contracting Command – Aberdeen Proving Ground (ACC-APG) customers, other Program Executive Offices (PEOs), other Department of Defense (DoD) agencies, and other federal agencies with C4ISR-related requirements within scope of the RS3 PWS.
RS3 public website: RS3 website
Program Manager: PMO@cognizantgov.com
Contracts: contracts@cognizantgov.com
Additional info:
RS3 Master Contract
RS3 Customer Guidebook