SeaPort NxG Multiple Award Contract (MAC)

Contract name: SeaPort NxG

Contract #: N0017821D9404

Telesis role: Prime contractor

Contract type: Multiple Award Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (MAIDIQ)

Ordering period, base: 7/14/21 – 01/01/29

Sponsor agency: Department of Navy, Naval Sea Systems Command

Eligible users: Navy Systems Commands, Office of Naval Research, Military Sealift Command and US Marine Corps

Geographic coverage: CONUS, OCONUS

Contract size: $21 billion

Contract ceiling: $21 billion

Notes: SeaPort-Next Generation (NXG) services are broadly categorized into engineering services and program management services. Within those two categories, they are segmented into 23 functional areas. Task orders issued on this contract vehicle will support Naval Sea Systems Command, Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command, Naval Supply Systems Command, Military Sealift Command, Naval Facilities Command, the Office of Naval Research and the U.S. Marine Corps.

Program Manager: PMO@cognizantgov.com

Contracts: contracts@cognizantgov.com