Skip to main content Skip to footer
Case study

The challenge

A global water technology company experienced an accelerated period of growth, acquiring five companies in just under two years. But as the company expanded, it also inherited numerous business processes and enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems that resulted in high operating costs and a decline in business outcomes. The company engaged Cognizant to design a solution that would standardize its business processes and integrate the inherited ERP systems.

Our approach

After assessing the company’s business processes and technology operations, Cognizant recognized that a single, integrated ERP system would be an extremely costly and time-consuming solution. Instead, we built an orchestrated operating model that pulled together and synchronized each acquired company's existing ERP systems.

This orchestrated approach integrated all process transactions across the company, improving compliance and governance by adopting one global standard for all business processes. Because all data is available in one dashboard, managers have a clear view of business performance, making insights possible. To improve outcomes, Cognizant replaced manual processes with robotic process automation.

Orchestrated approach improves performance, reduces cost

Cognizant’s business process solution is faster and far less costly than a conventional ERP integration, standardizing business processes at a best-in-class level. We completed the whole process in just six months—about 18 months faster than a conventional ERP implementation would take—at approximately 25 percent of the cost.

$25 million

savings in business outcomes

50%

reduction in total cost of operations

25%

improvement in productivity