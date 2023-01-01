A global water technology company experienced an accelerated period of growth, acquiring five companies in just under two years. But as the company expanded, it also inherited numerous business processes and enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems that resulted in high operating costs and a decline in business outcomes. The company engaged Cognizant to design a solution that would standardize its business processes and integrate the inherited ERP systems.

Our approach

After assessing the company’s business processes and technology operations, Cognizant recognized that a single, integrated ERP system would be an extremely costly and time-consuming solution. Instead, we built an orchestrated operating model that pulled together and synchronized each acquired company's existing ERP systems.

This orchestrated approach integrated all process transactions across the company, improving compliance and governance by adopting one global standard for all business processes. Because all data is available in one dashboard, managers have a clear view of business performance, making insights possible. To improve outcomes, Cognizant replaced manual processes with robotic process automation.