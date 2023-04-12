Becoming a finance superhero

Figure 1

Furthermore, superheroes are far more likely to extend this a broader ‘ecosystem’ approach to partners beyond the four walls of their business. Not only are superhero firms far more likely to leverage third-party BPO services in core F&A process areas—49% of superheroes leverage third party support for Procure-to-Pay processes, for example, compared to just 30% of their peers—they also increasingly use external experts to assist them on the strategic aspects of the modern finance function. Fully 49% of superhero finance leaders leverage third parties to support Financial Planning and Analysis work, for example, compared to 29% of those lowest-performing three quartiles that we’ll call the “Aspirants.”

This focus on integration pays dividends, if implemented with care. Consider https://www.cognizant.com/us/en/case-studies/manufacturing-process-erp-system-integration">Cognizant’s work with a global water technology company, which needed support in harmonizing the operations of disparate businesses the firm had acquired. After assessing the company’s business processes and technology operations, Cognizant recognized that a single, integrated ERP system would be an extremely costly and time-consuming solution. Instead, we built an orchestrated operating model that pulled together and synchronized each acquired company's existing ERP systems. The result? An across-the-board 50% reduction in the cost of operations and $25 million in savings.

Slaying legacy technology dragons

Another area where superheroes distinguish themselves, is in their willingness to break with ‘legacy’ technologies and push forward with ambitious modernization strategies. In the cloud computing space, for example, superheroes lead the pack in migrating core ERP into the cloud, implementing functional SaaS providers to complement capabilities, and leveraging workflow technologies such as ServiceNow or Pega. 21% of Superheroes have embraced Intelligent Document Processing, we also found, compared to the average among Aspirants of only 8%. A slightly larger gulf is clear in the adoption of process mining and discovery tools—with 23% of superheroes leveraging the technology, compared to just 9% of their peers.