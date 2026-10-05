AI Builder Brief - Issue 4

Welcome to The AI Builder Brief, your curated guide to the enterprise AI developments that matter. Every issue brings you the most important AI stories, research and reports, interpreted by Cognizant's AI leaders in plain terms.

In this issue: Should we slow AI down? In TIME this week, Cognizant's Ravi Kumar S, Babak Hodjat and Jeff DeMarrais argue that's the wrong question. Stig Martin Fiskå makes the case that Responsible AI is an engineering discipline, not an emergency brake. Amir Banifatemi explains what the new White House safety accord does, and doesn't, mean for enterprises. Babak picks out G5, which makes natural-language programming reliable by compiling it through a structured ontology. And the Cognizant AI Lab shares three new pieces of research: a robot that checks the law before it acts, a deterministic arbiter that keeps agent transactions under coded control, and a 75-million-parameter model that rivals far larger ones on ARC-AGI 1. The message for builders is simple: capability isn't the bottleneck anymore. Structure is.

We hope you enjoy the read.