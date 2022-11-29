Cognizant Neuro AI Enterprise Core
Empowering enterprises through human centered AI
Our clients have adopted our platforms with strong results
Enables agentic AI to operate seamlessly across heterogeneous enterprise platforms without disrupting existing system investments
Provides centralized, real-time visibility and intelligent oversight across finance; IT operations; and supply chain and human capital management
Accelerates adoption through reusable, pre‑built agents combined with cognitive reasoning for context‑aware decision‑making
Ensures seamless, secure integration of agents with core enterprise systems to enable end‑to‑end process orchestration
Embeds role‑based access, policy enforcement and auditability to ensure responsible and secure autonomous operations
Delivers enterprise grade controls that allow agentic solutions to scale consistently while maintaining responsible AI compliance and trust
A unified architecture for enterprise-wide AI
The Cognizant Neuro AI Enterprise Core platform ensures predictable scale, repeatability and enterprise grade AI operations built on three foundational pillars:
Partnering for scalable enterprise AI success
The Cognizant Neuro AI Enterprise Core platform helps you identify high-impact AI opportunities and chart a clear, actionable roadmap for transformation, while our advisory-led approach ensures every initiative aligns with strategic priorities and drives meaningful business outcomes.
With flexible engagement models, from discovery workshops to fixed-fee MVPs, we accelerate adoption while reducing risk. Industrialized gen AI delivery and agent-based execution speed time-to- value and ensure operational excellence.
For organizations scaling across the enterprise, we provide robust architecture, governance and optional value realization of office support to ensure consistent deployment, measurable impact and continuous improvement.
Ready to unlock the power of enterprise AI?
Our experts are here to help you accelerate innovation, streamline operations and scale AI with confidence. Reach out to start a conversation, explore tailored solutions or schedule a strategy session. Let’s build what’s next together.