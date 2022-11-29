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Cognizant Neuro AI Enterprise Core
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Scaling through seamless intelligence

Organizations are accelerating AI adoption, but scaling impact requires more than models—it requires intelligence that works seamlessly across applications. Cognizant Neuro® AI Enterprise Core is engineered to unify AI across ERP, SaaS and custom systems with a governed, interoperable orchestration layer.
Built on Cognizant’s modern engineering foundation, the platform accelerates time‑to‑value, simplifies integration and brings structure, consistency and security to enterprise‑wide AI adoption.

Empowering enterprises through human centered AI

Unified enterprise intelligence

Seamless AI connections across ERP, SaaS and enterprise apps through deep system interoperability

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Multi-agent orchestration

Cross functional workflows with coordinated, governed agent execution

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Enterprise-grade scale and governance

Built in controls, security and compliance to take AI from pilots to production

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Our clients have adopted our platforms with strong results

Enables agentic AI to operate seamlessly across heterogeneous enterprise platforms without disrupting existing system investments

Provides centralized, real-time visibility and intelligent oversight across finance; IT operations; and supply chain and human capital management

Accelerates adoption through reusable, pre‑built agents combined with cognitive reasoning for context‑aware decision‑making

Ensures seamless, secure integration of agents with core enterprise systems to enable end‑to‑end process orchestration

Embeds role‑based access, policy enforcement and auditability to ensure responsible and secure autonomous operations

Delivers enterprise grade controls that allow agentic solutions to scale consistently while maintaining responsible AI compliance and trust

A unified architecture for enterprise-wide AI

A unified architecture for enterprise wide AI

The Cognizant Neuro AI Enterprise Core platform ensures predictable scale, repeatability and enterprise grade AI operations built on three foundational pillars:

Service catalogs that provide a comprehensive repository of AI services and MCP integrations enabling rapid access and reuse
A centralized, structured process agent studio that brings consistency, governance and process intelligence to workflows
Multi agent orchestration with an advanced agent network powered by Neuro AI Multi-Agent Accelerator that enables coordinated, intelligent and autonomous execution of complex enterprise workflows

Partnering for scalable enterprise AI success

The Cognizant Neuro AI Enterprise Core platform helps you identify high-impact AI opportunities and chart a clear, actionable roadmap for transformation, while our advisory-led approach ensures every initiative aligns with strategic priorities and drives meaningful business outcomes.

With flexible engagement models, from discovery workshops to fixed-fee MVPs, we accelerate adoption while reducing risk. Industrialized gen AI delivery and agent-based execution speed time-to- value and ensure operational excellence.

For organizations scaling across the enterprise, we provide robust architecture, governance and optional value realization of office support to ensure consistent deployment, measurable impact and continuous improvement.

Ready to unlock the power of enterprise AI?

Our experts are here to help you accelerate innovation, streamline operations and scale AI with confidence. Reach out to start a conversation, explore tailored solutions or schedule a strategy session. Let’s build what’s next together.