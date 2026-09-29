Can We Build the Law Into How Robots Act?

Traditionally, robot safety has been defined largely in physical terms. Robots are designed to avoid collisions, stay within designated operating areas, and keep away from spaces marked as off-limits. That approach works well when safety can be expressed as a stable geometric constraint, but as robots push towards general, human level embodiment richer, normative information will be necessary for context dependent constraints. We operationalize normativity with the law, an encoding of normative behavior structured for enforcement.

Whether an action is legal often depends on context: what happened earlier, what the robot has been authorized to do, or how conditions in the environment have changed. A concrete example is the autonomous vehicle case. Obstacle avoidance teaches autonomous vehicles to avoid collision, but normative reasoning is needed to obey traffic laws.

As robots become more general and begin operating in streets, workplaces, hospitals, and homes, they will encounter more situations where the same physical action carries a different meaning depending on the circumstances. Avoiding obstacles will no longer be enough. Robots will also need a way to reason about permissions, obligations, exceptions, and changes to the rules around them.

In our latest research, Legislating World-Model-Based Planning with Legal Reasoning, we introduce the Legislated Planner, a legal reasoning layer built directly into a robot’s motion-planning process. Before the robot executes an action, the system predicts what is likely to happen, evaluates that outcome against a set of encoded laws, and removes actions judged to be illegal from the plan.

This makes the law part of how the robot chooses its actions in the first place. It is a form of ex ante governance, meaning the system intervenes before a violation occurs rather than relying only on detection or enforcement after the fact.

The results show that legal reasoning can substantially improve compliance in a simulated robotics environment. They also expose two deeper challenges that will become increasingly important as this work moves toward real-world systems. The first arises when a robot’s perception of the world does not match reality. The second emerges when an abstract legal judgment must be turned into an exact physical constraint.

Why Physical Safety Rules Are Not Enough

Most robot safety systems are built around constraints that remain relatively stable. A wall does not change its meaning from one moment to the next, and a collision remains a collision regardless of what happened earlier.

Legal constraints are more contextual. A normally prohibited action might become permissible once a condition has been met, while two valid rules may conflict and require the system to determine which one takes priority. If a robot has already violated an obligation, the law may impose a secondary duty to correct the situation.

Applying this type of reasoning to robotics requires more than adding another obstacle to a map. A robot needs a system that can represent legal concepts, determine which rules apply to the current situation, and translate that decision into limits on what it can physically do.

The Legislated Planner brings those functions together in one planning stack. It uses a learned world model to predict the consequences of possible actions, probes to extract legally relevant facts from those predictions, and Defeasible Deontic Logic, or DDL, to determine what the robot is permitted, prohibited, or obligated to do.

DDL is a form of logic designed to reason through obligations, permissions, exceptions, and conflicting rules. It can also specify what a robot should do after a violation has already occurred, making it well suited to situations where rules are contextual rather than absolute.