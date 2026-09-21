Small AI Model Reaches 76% on ARC-AGI 1

Most progress in AI reasoning has followed the same basic formula: build a larger model, train it on more data and give it more time to reason. This approach has produced increasingly capable systems, but it has also made advanced reasoning expensive to train, costly to run, and difficult for most researchers to experiment with.

ARC-AGI has become one of the clearest tests of whether scale is the only path forward. The benchmark asks AI systems to infer a completely new transformation rule from only a few examples and apply it to transform an unfamiliar input grid into its correct output grid. Humans can often recognize these patterns quickly, while even advanced AI systems still struggle with them. The strongest results have generally come from large, broadly pretrained language models that use substantial computation to reason through each task.

The question was how far a much smaller, specialized system could go. The experiment originally focused on training a fitness function that could guide evolutionary search toward the correct output grid. That approach did not work as well as hoped. But testing it required a model that could generate possible solutions, and that supporting model became the more interesting result.

The small transformer model was redesigned around the structure of ARC-AGI. It preserved the two-dimensional layout of each grid, learned from augmented versions of the training examples, used a demonstration directly in its context, and predicted several upcoming tokens at once. Together, those choices helped a 75-million-parameter model solve approximately 76% of tasks on the ARC-AGI 1 public evaluation set, a score matching language models with billions, if not trillions, of parameters. Training the model from scratch and generating its answers took a little over four hours on a single NVIDIA H100 GPU.

That combination of performance, size, and speed is what makes the result important. It reached a level of performance associated with much larger reasoning models without broad internet-scale pretraining or an enormous compute budget. This does not mean specialized models can replace frontier LLMs across every task. It shows that scale is not the only source of capability. When a problem has a clear structure, representing it in a suitable way can make strong reasoning faster, cheaper, and far easier to improve through continued experimentation.

Key Findings

Model size: 75 million parameters

ARC-AGI 1 performance: ~76% pass@2 on the public evaluation set

Training + evaluation: A little over four hours on one NVIDIA H100 GPU

Faster configuration: ~44% in approximately 17 minutes

Eight-model ensemble: ~80% on ARC-AGI 1

ARC-AGI 2: ~17% with one model and ~22% with the ensemble

Key techniques: 2D positional representation, data augmentation, multi-token prediction and candidate reranking

Main takeaway: Specialized models designed around a problem's structure can achieve strong reasoning performance without frontier-model scale.

Why Is ARC-AGI Difficult for AI Reasoning Models?

ARC-AGI looks simple at first. Each task is made up of small grids, no larger than 30 by 30 cells, using ten possible colors. A few input-output pairs demonstrate an unknown transformation rule. The rule might be to complete a pattern, move objects as if pulled by gravity, remove everything except the largest structure, or transform the grid in another way. The system then receives a new input and must generate the correct output under the same rule.

The difficulty comes from how little information is available. Each task typically provides only two to six demonstrations, and the rule changes from one task to the next. There is no large collection of nearly identical examples from which a model can slowly learn what to do. It must determine which objects and relationships matter, infer the transformation from a handful of clues, and apply it precisely to a case it has never seen.

This kind of rapid learning comes naturally to people. A person can look at a few examples, form a hypothesis about the rule, and test that hypothesis against a new grid. Current AI systems are usually built around the opposite advantage: they learn from enormous datasets and become powerful by absorbing patterns at scale. ARC-AGI is difficult because it asks them to adapt when that scale is not available for the task in front of them.

That makes the benchmark relevant despite its simple structure. Useful AI systems must be able to enter unfamiliar situations, identify the structure that matters, and learn from limited evidence. Progress on ARC-AGI therefore offers a way to study how AI might become more efficient and adaptable in the real world.