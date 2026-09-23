A Deterministic Arbiter for Transactions in an Agentic Marketplace

Figure 1. Agents from a consumer agent network communicate with agents from three travel agent networks. Transactions and negotiations are handled by an arbiter coded tool used by both sides.

Each seller's coded adapter then submits a sealed bid without allowing its LLM to choose the numbers. The arbiter either creates a binding offer or returns NO_AGREEMENT. A separate consumer-controlled action is required to hold funds and settle. This keeps the agents involved in discovery and coordination while moving the binding parts of the transaction into deterministic code.

Suppose the consumer asks for a Christmas trip to Santa Cruz with a maximum budget of $1,000. The consumer agents consult Airbnb, Expedia, and Booking.com, but none can book or negotiate a binding price directly. Their coded adapters submit sealed bids to the arbiter. The arbiter returns three offers, after which the consumer may explicitly approve one. Only then does the system place a hold, confirm inventory, and create a receipt.

How the negotiation works

The negotiation algorithm itself is simple. For provider floor S and buyer ceiling B, the arbiter first limits the upper bound to U = min(B, catalogue ask). It accepts a bid only when S ≤ U. With equal bargaining weights and linear utilities, it selects the price that maximizes:

(U - price) × (price - S)

This produces:

price = floor((U + S) / 2) in integer cents.

This is the equal-weight, linear-utility case of the Nash bargaining solution.

Consider a Booking.com package with a catalogue price of $1,050, a private seller floor of $910, and a private buyer ceiling of $1,000. The arbiter sets U = min($1,000, $1,050) = $1,000. Because the $910 floor is below that ceiling, agreement is possible. The equal-weight Nash compromise is ($1,000 + $910) / 2 = $955. If the buyer ceiling were instead $900, it would be below the seller's $910 floor, so the result would be NO_AGREEMENT.

To avoid agents gaming the arbiter, we ban the buyer and seller agents from directly filling out the mandate. This prevents them from being too kind to each other and settling on unreasonable or undesired transactions. The agents can participate in the negotiation, but the values that determine a binding transaction remain governed by deterministic rules.

Why deterministic arbitration matters

The system has a number of features that make it a good minimum viable candidate for implementing transactions and negotiations in the worldwide agentic web. For starters, rather than relying on potentially unpredictable and untrustworthy LLMs, it uses deterministic code to control prices, bids, mandates, and settlement authority. This guarantees that seller agents never receive the raw buyer budget, while buyer agents do not receive raw seller bids.

It also reduces sycophancy risk. LLMs are fine-tuned for alignment, and one side effect is that they are often too kind and trusting. While agents in this system can choose when and whom to consult, they cannot invent binding prices or concessions. The determinism and auditability of the arbiter code mean that the same bids will always produce the same Nash compromise or result in NO_AGREEMENT.

Importantly, this does not take away from the flexibility and autonomy we'd like to afford agents. Existing agent networks still handle discovery and coordination and require minimal prompt changes to make use of the arbiter. At the same time, immutable mandates, scoped capabilities, explicit approval, holds, and idempotent settlement help limit accidental transactions.

The broader idea is to preserve agent autonomy where it is useful while introducing deterministic controls where predictability and auditability become more important. Agents can still discover options, communicate with other agents, and coordinate on behalf of consumers and businesses without also having unrestricted authority over the transaction itself.

Building toward agentic commerce

There is more to be done here, of course. In human society, we do not use arbiters for every negotiation or transaction, and there may be variations that do not need arbitration go-betweens. As it stands, we have limited the agents somewhat, which might prevent useful improvisation. Any change in requirements, for example, would require a new deal.

The negotiation model implemented here is also limited. A midpoint Nash calculation simplifies preferences to price and may not represent timing, quality, cancellation terms, loyalty benefits, or risk. Nash bargaining does not guarantee truthful bidding, so there are no safeguards against parties that may benefit from misreporting their private limits. Although raw values stay private, the final price can reveal information about them, so outcome leakage is still a risk in this model.

Finally, beyond the integration burden this model requires, the arbiter can itself become a performance, availability, governance, and regulatory chokepoint. In a worldwide agentic future, such arbiters will have to be provided by third-party companies trusted by both sides and able to provide guarantees of fairness and impartiality that are acceptable to both sides.

The challenge for agentic commerce, then, is not simply giving agents more autonomy. It is also determining where that autonomy should end and where deterministic infrastructure is needed to make agent-to-agent interactions trustworthy enough to become real transactions.