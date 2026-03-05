The bridge to AI value will be built, not bought



Across 13 major enterprise functions, the highest expectation for full automation is a mere 20% (in sales), while critical functions like finance register at just 10%.

Interestingly, this echoes the data in another recent Cognizant study, https://www.cognizant.com/us/en/aem-i/ai-and-the-future-of-work-report " target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">New Work, New World 2026, which utilized US Labor data to show just 10% of all job tasks today are fully automatable.

All told, this data overwhelmingly supports a model of collaboration. In customer service, for instance, 76% of leaders expect workflows to be AI-dominant, yet only 9% believe they will be fully automated. This reveals the true goal: AI is being integrated to handle repetitive tasks, analyze complex data and augment human capability, freeing up people to focus on strategic, creative and empathetic work. The era of the "always human" process may be ending, but it is being replaced by a more powerful partnership: humans and machines working together.

Embracing the ‘messy middle’: The necessary work of scaling AI

The path to integrating AI is not frictionless. The journey from initial concept to enterprise-wide scale is what we call the "messy middle"—a critical phase of development that involves navigating significant operational hurdles. But these challenges are not signs of failure; they are indicators of serious, institution-level construction. This is where AI builders are a critical bridge builder for enterprises on their transformation journey.

Today, 63% of enterprises report moderate-to-large capability gaps between their AI ambitions and their current reality. The primary barriers are not technological limitations but the hard work of enterprise integration. That’s why enterprises think the most important characteristic in an AI partner is the ability to provide customized solutions and flexible engagement models. When asked about their specific challenges, leaders cite regulatory and compliance barriers (33%), the struggle to demonstrate ROI (31%) and shortages of talent and data readiness (27%).