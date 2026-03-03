A blue and green fiber optic line illuminated against a dark background, showcasing vibrant colors and intricate patterns.

When everyone has the same AI models, context is the key

<p><br> <span class="small">March 3, 2026</span></p>
When everyone has the same AI models, context is the key
<p><b>As more businesses gain access to the same AI models, the same AI-enabled tools and the same vendor ecosystem, organizational context becomes the differentiator—the competitive advantage.</b></p>
Visit our Generative AI webpage
<p>At a glance, the two large B2B companies were almost identical. Both sell complex, multi-year technology services; they compete for many of the same enterprise customers. Sales stages, forecasting cadence, and executive review rhythms were the same. Going by their customer relationship management (CRM) systems, their processes looked indistinguishable.</p> <p>In practice, however, they diverged in ways that materially affected revenue, risk, and speed.</p> <p>The first company serves regulated, mission-critical industries such as utilities, financial institutions, and public infrastructure. Over time, its sales organization has evolved a distinctive way of working. Sellers routinely pause deal advancement while delivery leaders review feasibility assumptions in parallel documents. Solution architects compare staffing models and exception histories from prior deals before committing scope. Risk and legal teams are looped in early, even when commercial terms are still fluid. Escalations tend to occur only after multiple internal validations.</p> <p><i>Read the entire article </i><a href="https://hbr.org/2026/02/when-every-company-can-use-the-same-ai-models-context-becomes-a-competitive-advantage" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><i>here</i></a><i>. It originally appeared in the </i>Harvard Business Review<i> on February 18, 2026.</i></p>
Rohan Narayana Murty headshot
Rohan Narayana Murty

Founder and CEO, Workfabric AI

<p>Rohan Narayana Murty is the founder and CEO of Workfabric AI, a context engineering company that helps enterprises deploy AI agents by delivering precise organizational context. He holds a PhD in computer science from Harvard University.</p>
Author Image
Ravi Kumar S

CEO, Cognizant

<p>Ravi Kumar S is the chief executive officer of Cognizant leading 350,000 associates and $20 billion in annual revenues, partnering with Global 2000 Companies in their AI journeys and reimagining enterprise and workforce landscapes.</p>
