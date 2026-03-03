When everyone has the same AI models, context is the key

At a glance, the two large B2B companies were almost identical. Both sell complex, multi-year technology services; they compete for many of the same enterprise customers. Sales stages, forecasting cadence, and executive review rhythms were the same. Going by their customer relationship management (CRM) systems, their processes looked indistinguishable.

In practice, however, they diverged in ways that materially affected revenue, risk, and speed.

The first company serves regulated, mission-critical industries such as utilities, financial institutions, and public infrastructure. Over time, its sales organization has evolved a distinctive way of working. Sellers routinely pause deal advancement while delivery leaders review feasibility assumptions in parallel documents. Solution architects compare staffing models and exception histories from prior deals before committing scope. Risk and legal teams are looped in early, even when commercial terms are still fluid. Escalations tend to occur only after multiple internal validations.

