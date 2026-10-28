AI Builder Brief - Issue 5

Welcome to The AI Builder Brief, your curated guide to the enterprise AI developments that matter. Every issue brings you the most important AI stories, research and reports, interpreted by Cognizant's AI leaders in plain terms.

This edition is about AI moving beyond producing output to producing understanding, whether that’s of the physical world or of how AI models work on the inside. It’s also about where that leaves human judgment.

In this issue: CERN and Mistral set out to build the first foundation model for particle physics. New research suggests large language models are far more readable from the inside than the field believed. Anthropic's own data shows what happens to people's jobs when agents do six hours of work for every human hour. And the Cognizant AI Lab shares how evolutionary AI can improve human ideas, plus highlights from our SF Tech Week panel on agent societies.

We hope you enjoy the read.