Introducing LMX Brainstorming: Evolving Better Ideas With AI

Every team has been in a brainstorming session that ends with a whiteboard full of ideas and no clear sense of which ones to pursue. AI has made that first part faster than ever. Ask for twenty ideas and you'll have them in seconds. But getting from that list to a solution you'd actually bet on still takes a lot of work.

That's because coming up with ideas is rarely the hardest part of brainstorming. The real challenge is figuring out which ideas have potential, how they compare against competing priorities, and whether combining elements from different approaches could lead to something better. Consider a business trying to improve customer experience while reducing operating costs. One idea might deliver exceptional service but be too expensive to implement. Another might be affordable but compromise quality. Neither is quite right on its own, but what if the strongest elements of both could be combined into something better?

Most AI brainstorming tools are good at generating suggestions, but finding the right combination, weighing tradeoffs, and improving on those initial ideas still largely falls to the user. What if brainstorming didn't have to stop at the first set of answers?

At Cognizant AI Lab, we've been exploring how evolutionary AI can take ideas further, using principles inspired by natural selection to discover new possibilities and improve existing solutions. Now, we're bringing that research together with our work in multi-agent systems.

Today, we're introducing LMX Brainstorming, a new AI-powered brainstorming application built on research from the Lab and powered by Cognizant Neuro® San. Now available through a BYOK model, it combines human creativity with evolutionary AI and a network of specialized agents that evaluate ideas, helping turn initial concepts into increasingly promising solutions.

What is LMX Brainstorming?

LMX Brainstorming is an AI-powered brainstorming application that takes inspiration from a process nature has been using for billions of years: evolution.

Just as offspring inherit characteristics from their parents, new ideas can inherit useful elements from existing solutions while introducing variations of their own. Through a process known as evolutionary computation, promising characteristics can be carried forward and recombined over successive generations, allowing new possibilities to emerge from what came before.

LMX Brainstorming brings this approach into an interactive experience where users can explore business challenges, develop creative concepts, or work through everyday decisions. Rather than simply requesting a list of suggestions, users contribute their own ideas and establish the objectives they want to achieve. The application then explores new combinations, evaluates the results, and uses that feedback to guide further refinement.

This becomes particularly valuable when problems involve competing priorities. A company might want to improve customer satisfaction while reducing costs, or develop a more sustainable product without compromising performance. There's rarely a single perfect answer, and improving one outcome may mean sacrificing another. LMX Brainstorming helps users explore these tradeoffs and uncover promising approaches that might not emerge from conventional brainstorming alone.

From award-winning research to a working application

LMX Brainstorming builds on two research efforts from Cognizant AI Lab that explore how evolutionary computation can extend the capabilities of AI and human problem-solving.

The first is Language Model Crossover (LMX), research conducted with academic and industry collaborators that investigates how language models can generate new solutions by recombining characteristics from existing examples.

Traditional evolutionary algorithms often require specialized mechanisms for combining and modifying candidate solutions. LMX takes a different approach, using the pattern-recognition and generative capabilities of language models to produce meaningful variations without requiring a custom crossover method for every problem. The research demonstrated this approach across domains including mathematical expressions, text-to-image prompts, and computer programs, highlighting its potential as a flexible method for evolutionary optimization.

The second foundation is RHEA (Realizing Human Expertise through AI), a framework that explores how AI can build on human expertise to discover improved solutions. Rather than treating individual contributions as competing final answers, RHEA uses evolutionary methods to identify and recombine valuable characteristics from different approaches while balancing multiple objectives.

The research was demonstrated through the XPRIZE Pandemic Response Challenge, where RHEA combined expert-designed strategies to explore solutions that balanced public health outcomes with the economic and social costs of interventions. This work earned the Gold Humies Award at GECCO 2025, recognizing its achievements in human-competitive evolutionary computation.

Together, these research efforts provide the foundation for LMX Brainstorming. RHEA demonstrates the value of starting with human knowledge and exploring competing objectives, while LMX provides a flexible way to generate new solutions from existing ideas. The application translates these principles into an accessible experience that anyone can explore.

How LMX Brainstorming works

You don't need to understand evolutionary algorithms to use LMX Brainstorming. The application guides users through a process that begins with a problem and develops potential solutions through successive rounds of AI-powered evolution and evaluation.

Start with a challenge and define your objectives

Users can begin with a brainstorming topic of their own or browse ready-made starting points spanning different industries, business challenges, and everyday decisions. From there, they identify the objectives they want to optimize.

For example, a product team might want to maximize functionality and sustainability while minimizing manufacturing costs. These goals don't always align, which is precisely what makes the challenge interesting. By defining the objectives upfront, users establish what matters most and provide a basis for evaluating potential solutions.