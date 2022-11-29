Transforming workforces at the speed of AI

Organizations are set to spend an estimated $2.59 trillion on global AI investments this year—but just 0.2% of annual revenue on preparing their workforce to capture that value.

This disconnect has created the AI velocity gap, where AI advances faster than workforce capability, leaving two-thirds of organizations unable to realize measurable returns.

Cognizant Skillspring™ is an AI-native workforce transformation platform built to close that gap. Guided by a structured capability architecture, it embeds personalized, continuous learning into the operating layer of the business—helping organizations redesign roles, build hybrid human and agentic workforces, and develop the adaptive capability to grow and compete as technologies and business needs evolve.