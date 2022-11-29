Skip to main content Skip to footer
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@77a55af9" Careers
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@4305f777" News
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@40e961c9" Events
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@6d3e8ef0" Investors
Cognizant Skillspring
Contact us

Transforming workforces at the speed of AI

Organizations are set to spend an estimated $2.59 trillion on global AI investments this year—but just 0.2% of annual revenue on preparing their workforce to capture that value.

This disconnect has created the AI velocity gap, where AI advances faster than workforce capability, leaving two-thirds of organizations unable to realize measurable returns.

Cognizant Skillspring™ is an AI-native workforce transformation platform built to close that gap. Guided by a structured capability architecture, it embeds personalized, continuous learning into the operating layer of the business—helping organizations redesign roles, build hybrid human and agentic workforces, and develop the adaptive capability to grow and compete as technologies and business needs evolve.

Investing in the skills powering AI performance

Our latest research explores why workforce readiness is one of the most important, but often overlooked, factors in AI adoption and value creation.

0.2%

of annual revenue invested in AI skilling

50%

of business leaders doubt their own AI training programs effectively equip employees

2x

AI-trained employees are nearly twice as likely to report productivity gains of 20% or more versus untrained employees

When people are equipped to use AI effectively, business value follows. Read our latest research to explore the intrinsic connection between workforce transformation, skilling and AI returns.

Read the report

Activating the AI-native talent lifecycle

Cognizant Skillspring is an AI-native workforce transformation platform purpose-built to power every stage of the talent lifecycle. Combining enterprise intelligence, specialized AI agents, multimodal experiences and enterprise-grade infrastructure, it enables organizations to start with capability architecture, then design, build, track and continuously strengthen workforce capability.

Discover

Automatically surface capability gaps across the workforce, anticipate future role needs and align learning investment with evolving business and technology demands.

Discover icon
Design

Move beyond static role-based training by defining a capability architecture that maps roles, skills and proficiency levels to business and AI strategy, creating a continuously adapting foundation for targeted workforce transformation.

Learn icon
Learn

Deliver personalized, multimodal learning experiences adapted in real time through intelligent tools and conversational AI assistants, building capability continuously in the operating layer of the business.

Learn icon
Author

Accelerate multimodal content creation with AI agents, turning organizational expertise and tribal knowledge into structured, role-aligned learning experiences across the enterprise.

Share icon
Social

Strengthen workforce capability continuously through expert networks, peer collaboration and community-driven knowledge sharing, capturing and curating emerging organizational intelligence at scale.

Share icon
Assess

Replace static assessments with AI-powered conversations, practice environments and hands-on exercises that evaluate whether employees have the right capabilities for current, transient and future roles, measuring productivity impact and AI returns.

Assess

Creating impact beyond business

Cognizant upskills hundreds of thousands of learners each year across advanced technology, AI and critical human skills. Our learning programs have earned industry recognition for over a decade, reflecting our ability to continuously evolve learning as work, roles and technologies change.

A dynamic intelligent learning system built for the
AI era

Unlike traditional learning platforms that deliver static content and track completion, Cognizant Skillspring is a dynamic learning system that adapts from workforce interactions, performance signals and engagement trends to personalize learning, translating it into role performance and business outcomes over time.

Adapt learning to every employee.

Cognizant Skillspring continuously adapts learning journeys through AI-powered agents that interpret role transitions, newly acquired skills, learning activities and assessment outcomes. Moving beyond static rules, our patent-pending skills-to-role methodology delivers personalized growth pathways that evolve as each learner develops and business needs change. With persistent AI conversation history and adaptive interfaces, the experience becomes more intuitive and personalized with every interaction.

Learn in context, apply in context.

The platform delivers conversational, zero-UI learning experiences directly within employees' daily workflows, providing guidance, practice and feedback at the moment of need. Rather than a separate activity competing for attention, learning becomes part of the work itself, creating the opportunity to apply new and developing skills directly into real workflows.

Turn every AI interaction into a learning opportunity.

Cognizant Skillspring learns from real-world AI interactions, performance signals and workforce behavior to identify skill gaps, surface proven practices and personalize future learning. Every interaction strengthens the platform, creating a continuous feedback loop that improves workforce capability and drives business value over time.

Prepare your workforce for the hybrid human and agentic era.

As work processes evolve to incorporate AI assistants, organizations must help people develop new ways of working where AI handles routine tasks and humans focus on judgment, creativity and decision-making. Cognizant Skillspring leverages autonomous agents working in multi-agent workflows to orchestrate tutoring, assessment, feedback and content creation at scale, preparing the workforce for their role in a hybrid workforce.

Measure your workforce AI readiness.

The platform provides leaders with a real-time view of workforce AI capability, replacing course completion metrics with AI fluency intelligence that measures readiness across training, tool usage, skills proficiency and innovation—connecting learning directly to productivity impact and ROI.

Extend learning across your entire ecosystem.

Cognizant Skillspring is built for enterprise-scale, ecosystem-wide deployment. We combine multi-tenant architecture, robust security and advanced compliance to enable an AI-powered, learning-as-a-service model that allows clients to extend their learning platform to their entire network—including clients, partners and communities.

The expertise behind the platform

Cognizant Skillspring is inspired by real-world needs and tested in real environments. Backed by over a decade of building global workforce skills at scale, our AI-native technology, proven delivery and deep learning experience help organizations effectively close the AI velocity gap not through new technology investments, but through stronger workforce capabilities.

Award-winning learning innovation

Backed by proven, real-world experience developing skills at scale, Cognizant upskills hundreds of thousands of learners each year across advanced technology, AI and critical human skills. Through Cognizant Synapse, we have reskilled over one million individuals globally, spanning enterprises, colleges, communities and NGOs—proof that workforce transformation at scale is not a promise but a proven and compounding track record.

Two people reviewing an AI brain visualization on screen.
Cognizant as our client zero

We didn't just build Cognizant Skillspring, we run on it. As client zero, every platform capability is tested, refined and proven across our global workforce before it reaches market. With a platform rating of 9.1 out of 10 and an iNPS of 76, Cognizant Skillspring delivers enterprise learning experiences validated by our own organization, one of the world's largest technology companies, ensuring every client benefits from a platform already proven at enterprise scale.

Glowing blue and gold data streams curving across dark background.
Frontier engineering at the core

Built by the same frontier engineering teams that design and run AI-native systems for some of the world's largest enterprises, every Cognizant Skillspring architectural decision has been stress-tested against real workforce complexity and enterprise scale. Organizations adopting our platform gain the engineering expertise, operational experience and practical lessons of a company successfully navigating workforce transformation at the AI frontier.

Glowing futuristic microchip with radiating neon circuit pathways.
Harness for enterprise AI at scale

Purpose-built to apply AI to your unique business context, Cognizant Skillspring's harness for enterprise AI gives engineers, operators and agents a unified environment to access enterprise intelligence, orchestrate work and optimize AI consumption. By channeling frontier models through your organization's unique context, it continuously captures proven patterns and practices from real work—compounding efficiency, productivity and innovation over time.

Professionals analyzing AI dashboards on large interactive displays.

FAQs

It is Cognizant's AI-native workforce transformation platform. It's built to help organizations continuously build and evolve workforce capability in an era where roles, technologies and business needs change faster than traditional learning can keep pace. It maps skills to roles, projects and business outcomes, using AI agents to identify capability gaps and continuously personalize learning as workforce requirements change. Its AI fluency dashboard—deployable standalone or alongside existing LMS/LXP investments—connects learning to workforce readiness with real-time visibility into skills, adoption and engagement.

It's built around AI agents that understand each learner's competency level, role requirements and career trajectory, then generates individualized learning paths with guidance, practice and feedback delivered directly within daily workflows. It maps skills directly to roles, projects and performance outcomes, adapting learning paths as those requirements evolve.

AI workforce transformation is the systematic redesign of how an organization builds, deploys and evolves talent for a world being reshaped by AI. It goes beyond teaching employees to use AI tools—it means rethinking the skills, roles and ways of working needed for people and AI to succeed together. With AI expected to impact 93% of jobs and 39% of core skills, organizations must transform across three levels:

  1. Architecture—moving from role-centric job design to a skills-based model
  2. Ways of working—capturing how human and digital work combine, so AI adoption compounds
  3. New roles—developing professionals who direct AI agents and lead a hybrid human-and-agentic workforce

AI training delivers measurable business outcomes by closing the gap between technology investment and workforce readiness—one of the most common reasons AI initiatives fail to generate returns. When employees develop applied AI fluency, organizations see faster time to productivity, accelerated digital execution and reduced reliance on external hiring. This impact shows up in metrics leaders already track: time to competency, AI-augmented workflow performance and retention. The key distinction is between training that measures completion versus training that measures capability. Cognizant Skillspring is built around the latter—mapping every learning intervention directly to role performance and business priorities, so readiness becomes a real number, not an assumption.

Let us show you

For a demo and to learn how Cognizant Skillspring can help your organization prepare its talent for the future, please share details below: