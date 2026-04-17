The strategic role of GCCs in life sciences



Layer 2: Intelligence and automation engine

Recent research from IDC found that nearly https://www.cio.com/article/3850763/88-of-ai-pilots-fail-to-reach-production-but-thats-not-all-on-it.html#:\~:text=Recent%20research%20from%20IDC%2C%20undertaken,graduated%20to%20production%2C%20IDC%20found " target="_blank">9 out of 10 enterprise AI proof-of-concept projects (88%) never reach production. In large life sciences organizations, where dozens of pilots may launch each year, this points not only to a high failure rate, but to a pattern of repeated experimentation without a clear path to value creation.

Scaling AI enterprise-wide requires organizations to centralize and standardize core capabilities, such as engineering, governance, compliance, validation and reusable components, so they can be applied consistently across functions and business units. This is often achieved through an AI Center of Excellence (CoE) that establishes those core capabilities and also provides shared services such as machine learning operations, agent orchestration and model lifecycle management.

Establishing this capability within a GCC helps avoid the fragmentation common in traditional operating models. As neutral, enterprise-wide platforms, GCCs are well positioned to centralize talent and capabilities, enabling consistent deployment, reuse and scalable adoption of AI across the organization.

GCCs can also play a critical role in implementing AI risk classification and ensuring models comply with emerging regulations such as the European Union’s AI Act. Unlike traditional models, GCCs centralize governance and technical oversight, enabling organizations to apply consistent risk frameworks and compliance controls across functions and geographies. This makes compliance efforts more efficient and more effective, enabling regulatory teams to apply updates across all active projects quickly rather than identifying and addressing them individually when issues arise.

How layer 2 powers transformation across the five key life sciences trends: