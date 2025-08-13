4 challenges that can derail a self-build GCC strategy

In 1985, Texas Instruments launched the first-ever global capability center (GCC) in Bengaluru—a visionary bet on India’s engineering talent. That same year, Microsoft released Windows 1.0, and Back to the Future dominated theaters.

While TI was ahead of its time, the decades that followed saw most companies treat GCCs as low-cost, back-office extensions: valuable, but peripheral.

Today, that thinking is obsolete.

Modern GCCs are strategic engines that design customer journeys, run fraud operations, embed AI into compliance processes and manage entire product platforms. By 2030, over 2,000 GCCs are expected to operate in India alone. As the model matures, more companies are choosing to build and operate their own GCCs independently, without third-party partners.

But this self-build path, while promising full control, is fraught with execution risk.

In our conversations with global transformation leaders—across banking, tech, healthcare and retail—four consistent and critical challenges emerge. Left unaddressed, these challenges can derail the value and credibility of a self-built GCC before it even scales.

1 . The operating model challenge: Defining without clarity or intent

Many organizations treat the GCC setup as a logistical project that requires them to focus on hiring, real estate and cost targets. But they skip the hard question:

What exactly is the GCC designed to do—and how will it deliver that value?

This leads to fuzzy mandates, misaligned leadership roles, siloed teams and a center that becomes reactive instead of strategic.

A large UK-based financial services company began its India GCC journey with a narrow focus on operations and document processing. Over time, the local team demonstrated the ability to own onboarding journeys, drive customer due diligence logic refinement and participate in policy feedback loops. Since the original operating model didn’t allocate decision rights or embed product design roles, the team hit a ceiling—they were unable to fully influence outcomes or integrate with change programs.

We recently partnered with a Fortune 100 company to launch a GCC. Initially envisioned as a focused technology center, the effort evolved as leaders began shaping the operating model. In doing so, we uncovered new opportunities to expand the scope, moving beyond delivery to include investments in IP development. Success in this case required more than launching a center. It meant rethinking systems and building a foundation for long-term value.

Before building a GCC, businesses should: