Press release | May 15, 2023

DEPTH OF EXPERTISE

Key industries

Banking

As banking and financial services companies compete in a digital marketplace, they need to embrace a software-centric view of their business.

Insurance

Insurers can flourish in the digital age if they move swiftly and embrace the changing environment. Harness the power of digital thinking to modernize back-office systems and revamp the customer experience in insurance business.

Consumer Goods

Transforming consumer goods for the digital age. We help you build your digital culture with strategies that keep you in the technological forefront and connected to your customers.

Engineering excellence

We deliver excellence by hiring and partnering with the best in the business.

COMMUNICATIONS

Telecom company saves $4.9M with RPA

We helped one of Australia’s largest telecom companies deploy a digital workforce resulting in an increased operational efficiency.

Learn more

BANKING

Cutting manual fraud processing by 90%

We automated time-sensitive fraud processing for one the world’s largest banks.

Learn more

INSURANCE

Saving £7.5M annually with RPA

We helped a large British general insurance company save a significant amount of money by streamlining operational processes.

Learn more
