Cognizant Website Terms and Conditions
About our Terms and Conditions
By agreeing to these terms and conditions, you agree to the terms of our Privacy Notice. Before using this website, please carefully review our Privacy Notice. All Personal Information provided to us as a result of your use of this website will be handled in accordance with our Privacy Notice. If you do not agree, please exit this website.
The information provided on this website is free of charge and for informational purposes only. It does not create a business or professional services relationship between you and Cognizant.
This website, including all of the software and code comprising or used to operate this website, and all of the photographs, graphic images, audio, video, html code, buttons, and text and other materials available on this website, (collectively “Content”) are protected under applicable intellectual property and other proprietary laws of the United States and other countries. All Content and intellectual property rights therein are the property of Cognizant or the material is included with the permission of the rights owner and is protected pursuant to applicable copyright and trademark laws.
Nothing contained in this site shall be construed as conferring by implication, estoppel, or otherwise, any license or right to any copyright, patent, trademark or other proprietary interest of Cognizant or any third party. Except as otherwise provided herein, none of this Content may be used, copied, reproduced, distributed, republished, downloaded, modified, displayed, posted or transmitted in any form or by any means, including, but not limited to, electronic, mechanical, photocopying, recording, or otherwise, without our express prior written permission.
Cognizant grants you permission to the extent necessary to lawfully access and use this website and to display, download, or print portions of this website on a temporary basis and for your personal, noncommercial use only, provided that you (i) do not modify the Content; (ii) you retain any and all copyright and other proprietary notices contained in the Content; and (iii) you do not copy or post the Content on any network computer or broadcast the Content in any media.
The names and logos of Cognizant and its affiliates, all product names, all page headers, all custom graphics, all button icons, and all trademarks, service marks and logos appearing on this website, unless otherwise noted, are trademarks (whether registered or not), service marks and/or trade dress of Cognizant and its affiliates (collectively, the “Marks”). All other trademarks, product names, company names, logos, service marks and/or trade dress mentioned, displayed, cited or otherwise indicated on this website are the property of their respective owners. You are not authorized to display or use the Marks in any manner without our prior written permission. You are not authorized to display or use trademarks, product names, company names, logos, service marks and/or trade dress of other owners featured on this website without the prior written permission of such owners. The use or misuse of the Marks or other trademarks, product names, company names, logos, service marks and/or trade dress or any other materials contained herein, except as permitted herein, is expressly prohibited.
Although Cognizant attempts to provide accurate Content on the website, it makes no representation, endorsement or warranty that such Content is accurate or suitable for any particular purpose.
The website and its Content are provided on an "as is" basis. Use of the website and its Content is at the user's sole risk. The website and Content are provided without any representations, endorsements, or warranties of any kind whatsoever, either expressed or implied, including, but not limited to, any warranties of title or accuracy and any implied warranties of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose or non‑infringement, with the sole exception of warranties (if any) which cannot be expressly excluded under applicable law. As noted below, Cognizant also makes no representations, endorsements or warranties, either express or implied, with respect to any website operated by a third party.
In no event will Cognizant be liable for any damages, including, without limitation, indirect, incidental, special, consequential or punitive damages, whether under a contract, tort or any other theory of liability, arising in connection with any party's use of the website or in connection with any failure of performance, error, omission, interruption, defect, delay in operation or transmission, computer virus, line system failure, loss of data or loss of use related to this website or any website operated by any third party or any contents of this website or any other website, even if Cognizant is aware of the possibility of such damages.
Cognizant may establish links between this website and one or more websites operated by third parties. The existence of any such links shall not constitute an endorsement, representation or warranty by Cognizant of such websites, the contents of the websites, the products or services of the websites or the operators of the websites. Cognizant does not investigate, monitor or check such websites for accuracy, completeness or conformance with applicable laws and regulations. If you decide to leave this website and access these other websites, all rules, policies (including privacy policies) and operating procedures of such websites will apply to you while on such websites.
Cognizant may, at any time, make modifications, changes and alterations to the Contents of this website, including these terms and conditions, without prior notice. You are responsible for regularly reviewing these terms and conditions. Your continued use of this website following any modifications, changes or alterations shall constitute your acceptance of such modifications, changes or alterations.
No waiver by Cognizant of any right under or term or provision of these terms and conditions will be deemed a waiver of any other right, term or provision of these terms and conditions at that time or a waiver of that or any other right, term or provision of these terms and conditions at any other time.
You agree that these terms of use and any legal action or proceeding relating to this website shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and the United States without reference to its choice of law rules.
You are responsible for complying with the laws of the jurisdiction from which you are accessing this website and you agree that you will not access or use the information on this website in violation of such laws. Any information disclosed to Cognizant outside a pre-existing and documented confidential business relationship will be deemed non-confidential and non-proprietary, and Cognizant may therefore develop, use and freely disclose or publish similar ideas without compensating you or accounting to you. You represent that you have the lawful right to submit such information and agree that you will not submit any information unless you are legally entitled to do so.