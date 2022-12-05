With transparent, robust, scalable and profitable processes, Cognizant helps your organization increase productivity, meet regulatory requirements, and simplify lifecycle management and know your customer processes.

With Pega Client Lifecycle Management, we automate rigid processes and legacy systems to deliver adaptive, flexible processes while automating end-to-end client journeys. It seamlessly orchestrates your front- and back-office processes around the globe, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements and providing an enriching omnichannel experience.



Our proven implementation methodologies incorporate end-to-end program delivery, including customer journey mapping and development, with an emphasis on program management and organization change management. These are adaptable by industry-, product- and client-specific processes, so you can deploy at speed.

Cognizant brings significant implementation experience in customer onboarding and customer-product onboarding, which reduces onboarding time, improves customer retention and expands your revenue base.