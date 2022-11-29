Skip to main content Skip to footer
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@29241561" Careers
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@5502c1d6" News
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@593059d" Events
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@c99dfe6" Investors
Geospatial Operations

Unlock the full potential of your business with Cognizant's cutting-edge geospatial operations

In today's digital landscape, the true value of location data lies in providing accurate, real-time insights that inform strategic decisions and elevate customer experiences. 

At Cognizant, we combine human expertise with advanced technologies like machine learning and AI to collect, analyze and utilize location data with precision and reliability. Our comprehensive services streamline operations, boost customer engagement and ensure compliance with industry standards. Our experts guide you in utilizing location data to propel your business to new heights in the digital realm.

Offerings

Expansive experience across geospatial platforms

Cognizant's geospatial operations practice is a strategic partner and service provider for the world's top three map platform providers. With extensive experience in emerging domains such as 3D maps, ADAS and the metaverse, we offer full-stack service capabilities in collaboration with Cognizant's IoT practice.

Precision mapping and geo solutions
  • Map content production: Point of interest (POIs) and attributes of interest  (curation, edits/review, verification and validation of data capture and user-generated content), transit real-time incident monitoring and transportation layer creation and support, addresses (houses, 2D/3D buildings), lanes with access attributes

  • Geographic information system (GIS) geo solutions:  GIS consulting, software upgrades and tech migration, desktop, web and mobile solutions, data and quality assurance services, app support and cloud migration

  • AR/VR, real-time updates, blue dot accuracy: AR/VR (3D data, indoor mapping, AI/ML annotations), real-time updates (dedicated teams to update road closures/events), blue dot accuracy (beacon installations, urban canyon mapping, GPS location accuracy, hotspot mapping)

Advanced mapping imagery and geocoding
  • Street-level imagery: Mapping imagery data capture using custom-fitted cars having required hardware installed like LiDAR, cameras, sensors, SSD drives, etc. 
  • Field surveys and geocoding: Map road geometry data collections via street walks, ingestion and aggregation from third-party sources

Next-gen computer vision and autonomous systems
  • Computer vision: 2D/3D image annotations, audio/text/video annotations, LiDAR annotations, sensor fusion and infrastructure utility mapping 
  • Autonomous systems: Software quality and event testing, driver/rider/AV/CX support, event triage (real/simulations), fleet management and warehouse management

Comprehensive hardware and product management
  • Product incubation: New product introduction management including procurement, device setup, testing and troubleshooting, logistics and warehouse management, and partner enablement and outreach

  • Hardware operations: Repair and refurbishment of hardware equipment both onsite (in-field) and in workshops, modification and distribution of hardware documentation, and assembly and installation of cameras, sensors and LiDAR

AI-powered analytics and engineering
  • Customized volume forecasting/bad POI edits detection, Interactive dashboards, ML-driven text mining for digital marketing, predictive quality and sentiment analysis

What you could achieve

Our geospatial operations practice drives substantial business value through increased productivity, cost savings and improved accuracy. Key accomplishments include:

Up to 30%

productivity improvement

Learn more

60%

per unit cost reduction

Learn more

Up to 96%

first time accuracy

Learn more

Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.