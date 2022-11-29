AI in every conversation, impact in every interaction

With the widespread use of generative AI and the evolution of agentic AI, customer expectations for meaningful interactions have grown and become a significant differentiator. Customers want the right support—fast, at the time that suits them best and personalized from the very first ‘Hello’.

Cognizant® Autonomous Customer Engagement solution combines our deep process expertise and domain know-how with data science, analytics and Google Cloud’s Customer Engagement Suite technology to transform customer interactions for the AI age. By seamlessly blending AI with human support, it enables natural, responsive conversations—whether resolving issues or completing transactions.