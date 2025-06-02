With multimodal AI, businesses can manage today’s customer inquiries

Today’s customer inquiries can take many forms: a text inquiry about an insurance claim might be accompanied by an image of the damaged car. Or a phone call might be followed by a video of the defective product. These multimodal inquiries are increasingly common, especially in sectors like e-commerce and insurance.

Traditional case management systems struggle to integrate and process this diverse data, leading to long response times and acute customer frustration. Resolution times increase, and customer satisfaction drops, impacting both reputation and revenue.

To address these challenges, businesses need a dynamic case management system that can be integrated with a combination of multimodal, generative and agentic AI. Such a system can help them understand, orchestrate and process these varied customer interactions.

Dynamic case management provides flexible workflows that respond to the many twists and turns that can happen when resolving a customer inquiry. Meanwhile, multimodal large language models (LLMs) process the texts, emails, voice, images and videos that are involved with customer inquiries. This approach enables real-time adaptability to unique customer scenarios, ensuring businesses can respond swiftly and effectively. The following figure illustrates the way this might work.