How agentic AI is redefining claims processing

For many insurance companies, the average claim processing time depends on the complexity of the case, the length of the queue and, increasingly, who—or what—is processing it. While standard timelines may take days or weeks, if a customer’s case is being managed by an AI-powered system like Lemonade’s AI Jim, a valid claim can be processed in mere seconds.

For years, automation and traditional AI tools like AI Jim have played a defining role in the claims process, managing routine tasks like document validation, policy eligibility checks or fraud reviews—routine being the operative word.

Unfortunately, when the usual process hits a snag—when a document is missing, a name doesn't match, or a claim is miscategorized or misrouted—delays aren’t measured in seconds but in days or even weeks. This is due to the need for human agents to step in and resolve what the AI system can’t manage.

But this may not be the case for long. Agentic AI is introducing a new layer of intelligence through proactive, adaptive learning. Unlike traditional systems that follow a rigid, rule-based approach, agentic AI can learn in real time how to manage common (or not-so-common!) errors, storing the solution and executing it later when the same issue arises—thus making the exception part of the routine.

Enhancing claims processing automation with agentic AI

The two biggest differentiators of agentic AI compared with traditional automation are the ability to continuously learn and then leverage that intelligence to make decisions. In practice, this means that agentic AI can automate many of the routine exceptions that require logic, reasoning and judgment within the claims process.

Take, for example, document reviews. Most health insurance claim submissions require the policyholder to submit documentation, such as receipts, physician reports or referrals, to support their claim. Traditional AI has been used to automate the collection and review of those documents based on predefined rules and specific parameters.

But so often, this process gets delayed or derailed because submitted documents fall outside the scope of the tool’s intelligence. For example, a file may be missing or saved in an unsupported format—or it may not even be required at all. In these cases, a human must step in to review the error, determine the solution and take the next action.

For many companies, the real loss here isn’t just slowing down an individual case, but the need for humans to consistently review and resolve common exceptions across many different cases.

With a self-learning, adaptive agentic AI system, companies can reduce or eliminate this need. Unlike traditional AI systems, which have a limited grasp on nuance and low situational awareness, agentic AI can contextualize a task within the broader process. It can recognize patterns and link common errors with approved solutions based on past learnings. And it can execute the resolution according to the roles and capabilities it has been granted.

For example, let’s say our health insurance company’s document review tool flagged a missing referral. An agentic solution could manage this situation just as a human would, asking a series of questions to find the next best action: