Layers of loyalty: deepening brand loyalty programs with data and AI

Most loyalty programs follow the same formula: customers spend money, earn points, and then exchange those points for rewards.

Here’s the problem: today’s consumers don’t want to be treated like just another punch in the member card. They expect to be rewarded with personalized, relevant experiences that deliver meaningful value.

Indeed, some global companies with the most devoted followings—Apple, Netflix, Nike and Coca-Cola, to name a few—have managed to do just that, building passionately loyal customer bases not with points and perks, but with intangible rewards that demonstrate a deep understanding and emotional connection.

As traditional loyalty programs become table stakes, it’s time for brands to rethink the loyalty model and all its layers, using data and AI, as well as an extended partner ecosystem, to deliver experiences that feel less like transactions, and more like relationships. In this post, we’ll explore what that entails.

Three key truths guiding modern, multi-layered loyalty programs (hint: it’s not just points)

1 . The future of loyalty isn’t scripted—it’s responsive.

Traditional loyalty programs are built around fixed, pre-mapped journeys: when a customer completes a designated action, they receive a pre-agreed reward. Sephora, for instance, launched their celebrated loyalty program in 2007, offering perks like exclusive promotions, gifts, and discounts to members after reaching certain spending milestones.

However, while Sephora’s Beauty Insider program was very effective at building loyalty through the “purchase-to-perk” model, the retailer also recognized that they could deepen the customer relationship by veering off course from the traditional shopper journey and leveraging the power of their partner ecosystem. For example, in 2020, the brand introduced a new layer to their loyalty model, offering exclusive experiences and events—such as an expert-led “Brow House Call” or a winery tour with Francis Ford Coppola—to high-level members.

This layering concept can play out in many ways across different industries. For example, a telco may notice that a long-time subscriber takes an annual international trip every summer. To strengthen loyalty, the provider can proactively recommend a tailored roaming package before the traveler departs, offering relevance, convenience and personalization that transcends basic perks or discounts.

Knowing what to offer, when to offer it and to whom, all comes down to data, analytics and AI. To add a more personalized layer to existing loyalty programs, brands must build rich, 360-degree customer profiles based on behavior and preference signals from every touchpoint. These profiles, combined with AI-powered intelligent recommendation engines, can dynamically tailor offers based on customer needs, inventory levels, and market conditions—ensuring that the right message or reward reaches the right customer at the right time.

2 . Cultivate loyalty to deepen the relationship, not avoid separation.

Too often, brands wait for signs of trouble or dissatisfaction before engaging with their most loyal customers. A smarter approach looks ahead: How can we strengthen this relationship before it’s at risk?

Enter the loyalty score. By synthesizing weighted data across a customer’s many micro-journeys, this dynamic metric captures real-time engagement and sentiment. A declining score may be a red flag to trigger retention efforts—but a strong one opens the door for a deeper connection.

Consider again our long-time telco customer with an international roaming plan. Loyalty has already been established, meaning retention is not a live concern. Nevertheless, the provider can still take steps to strengthen the relationship: offering deals and opportunities from across the partner ecosystem—access to airport lounges, say, concert tickets—based on the customer’s history or the habits and choices of previous travelers on similar journeys.