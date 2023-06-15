Skip to main content Skip to footer
This cookie policy was last updated on 25th March 2019.

This Cookie Notice explains how Cognizant Technology Solutions, U.S. Corporation and its worldwide affiliates (“Cognizant”), partners and service providers use cookies and similar technologies when you visit our websites on which this Cookie Notice is posted (in this Notice, we refer to these websites, collectively, as the “Sites”). This Cookie Notice explains generally what these technologies are, why we use them and your rights to control our use of them on our Sites through this interactive “Cookie Preferences” icon you will see on the Sites, typically in the bottom left-hand corner of the page you are visiting:

cookie preferences image

What are cookies and similar technologies?

A cookie is a small data file. When you visit a website, the website sends the data file to your device and allows the website to identify your device. Like virtually all websites, the Sites use certain types of cookies. First-party cookies are cookies that belong to Cognizant and that we place on your device when you visit the Sites. Third-party cookies are cookies that another party places on your device when you visit the Sites. We allow third-parties to use cookies on the Sites, which they may use to target advertising to you. Third-party cookies and the use of information collected by third-party cookies on the Sites are governed by the privacy policies of the third-parties that set the cookies on your device, even though they are being set on your device when you visit our Sites.  Information about and from those third-parties is available to you by using the Cookie Preferences icon on the Sites.

We also use other technologies similar to cookies, such as web beacons (sometimes called “tracking pixels” or “clear gifs”), tags and scripts, which may, for example, help us deliver cookies and understand usage and traffic on the Sites.

How long will cookies and similar technologies stay on my device?

The length of time a cookie will stay on your device depends on whether the cookie is a session cookie or a persistent cookie. Session cookies are temporary, only stay on your device while your browser is open and are automatically deleted when you close your browser. Persistent cookies stay on your device until they expire or you or your browser delete them. The Sites use both session and persistent cookies. Other similar technologies vary in how long they may stay active as well.

Why do we use these technologies?

Some are required to enable the Sites to operate. Others help us enhance your experience when using the Sites; for example, they can help us recognize you when you visit one of our Sites, remember your preferences and, overall, give you a more personalized experience. They can make your interactions with our Sites faster and more secure, enable social media interaction or facilitate the delivery of advertising more relevant to your interests. They can also give us a better understanding of how people use our Sites, such as what pages are most popular.

Cookies and similar technologies used on the Sites:

We group the cookies and similar technologies used on our Sites into three categories:  Required, Functional and Advertising.  By using the “Cookie Preferences” icon on the Sites, you can obtain more information about each category and make choices about our use of such technologies during your Site visits.

Required:

Required cookies and technologies enable core functionality on the Sites, such as remembering previous actions when navigating back to a page during a single session. You are not able refuse Required cookies and technologies through our Cookie Preferences icon, but they do not gather information about you that could be used for purposes such as marketing.

Functional:

Functional cookies and technologies allow the Sites to remember choices you make, such as your preferred language, to improve your browsing experience. They also allow us to analyze your use of the Sites and to evaluate and improve Site performance.

Our Functional category also includes analytics cookies and similar technologies, such as those offered by Google Analytics, that enable us to track visitor behavior and also measure Site performance. To learn more about Google Analytics and your data, please visit: https://policies.google.com/technologies/partner-sites

Advertising:

Advertising cookies and similar technologies help us deliver marketing and advertising, and track the performance of our campaigns. Similarly, we and our advertising and other partners may use these technologies to better understand your interests and show you relevant ads on other websites.

How to manage and delete cookies and similar technologies on the Sites:

You can customize your choices regarding cookies and similar technologies that we describe as Functional or Advertising on our Sites by clicking the "Cookie Preferences” icon you will see on the bottom left of each page when you visit the Sites:

The “Cookie Preferences” icon will, generally, explain the functionality that may be lost given your choices. You may update your choices at any time by visiting the Sites and clicking on the “Cookie Preferences” icon. Please note that the choices you make when clicking the “Cookie Preferences” icon will only adjust your preferences on our Sites.

You can also manage cookies and other technologies (including those we categorize as Required) by adjusting the settings on your internet browser or mobile device. How you do this depends on which browser you use. To find out more, you can consult the help function of your browser or visit www.aboutcookies.org where the procedure for deleting cookies in most browsers is explained.

When you exercise your choices to limit the ability of the Sites to set cookies and similar technologies, you may have a less than optimal user experience or lose the ability to access some functionality on the Sites. 

Do Not Track Signals:

Do Not Track or “DNT” is a browser setting that requests that a web application disable its tracking of an individual user. We do not respond to DNT signals, because there currently is no industry or legal standard for recognizing or honoring DNT signals.

Updates to this Cookie Notice:

We have provided this Cookie Notice for your general information and use only. Although we may update this Cookie Notice from time to time to reflect changes in our use of cookies and similar technologies, or for other operational, legal or regulatory reasons, the information in this Cookie Notice is subject to change.

More information and how to contact us:

If you have questions about our use of cookies or similar technologies on the Sites, or if you have any other questions about this Cookie Notice, please contact Cognizant’s Data Protection Officer via email at dataprotectionofficer@cognizant.com.