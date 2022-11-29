Employee Experience Services
Persona-based employee experience
Different personas and stages across the people value chain create a variety of needs in HR organizations.
Today’s HR managers are looking for tools such as intelligent job description design and smart resume parsing to reduce manual screening tasks. Managers want the ability to implement end-to-end workflows and processes for easy onboarding of different types of candidates into the organization.
Modern candidates
Today’s candidates expect a seamless, engaging onboarding experience. They want to use hassle-free intuitive systems that make it easy to assimilate into the organization and culture.
Before employees leave an organization or retire, they expect to be treated well throughout their career. They want to be provided opportunities aligned to their aspirations, learning avenues that set them up for success and rewards that are proportionate to their efforts.
Strategic managers
Today’s successful managers have a full view into their team’s productivity, to enable good connection and accountability. Digital tools that support decision-making are key to meeting day-to-day needs. Also, a robust framework of policies and processes helps managers focus in on prioritized work.
Collaborative HR
HR business partners can increase their efficiency using digital systems that automate processes and keep administrative tasks to a minimum. This allows time to work and collaborate with business stakeholders to create and execute talent strategy—and with employees to help them pursue and meet their career goals.
Effective leaders
Effective leadership needs talent insights on the go, to support robust decision making that is aligned to the needs of the talent.
Managing recruitment with AI
Cognizant helps businesses deliver persona-based employee experiences through our advisory services and solutions, including our automation fabric, Cognizant Neuro® Business Processes.
Cognizant Neuro Business Processes for Recruitment has AI-powered capabilities for demand planning and forecasting that helps managers plan their staffing needs. The solution also offers self-service capabilities and a robust engagement framework to keep candidates on point during onboarding. Similar frameworks are available for many other HR personas.
