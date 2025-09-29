How to get ready for the agentic internet and the rise of agent experience
- AX strategist/lead
- API product manager
- Data governance specialist
- Agent trust and compliance lead
- Automation and simulation engineers
Represents the requirements of AI agents in all strategic, design and technical discussions. This individual—who essentially owns the AX roadmap—would typically come from product management and partner closely with marketing and customer success to translate the roadmap into real usage.
Manages the design, lifecycle and documentation of the machine-facing interfaces, treating them as core products. This role would sit in product development but would also require a strong software engineering background and would closely collaborate with platform teams.
Ensures that all data exposed via APIs is consistent, well documented and structured for machine readability across the organization. This role would emerge from the data management or compliance functions and coordinate with security and analytics to enforce standards.
Ensures agent interactions remain in-bounds with continuously evolving industry and AI regulations. The person in this role will also need to monitor and test public acceptance of the activities that agents handle and how they behave over time, including explaining AI-driven actions and decisions to internal and external stakeholders. Typical backgrounds for this role might include responsible AI, legal and policy management, with strong communications ties for stakeholder transparency.
Design and operate the agent sandbox, building simulated agents and defining test cases that provide actionable feedback to development teams. These team members would generally be drawn from QA/test engineering and reliability engineering, working closely with software engineering to operationalize feedback loops.
The agentic internet won’t live in browsers or apps; it will exist through ambient computing interfaces that disappear into the background of our lives. Rather than screen interactions, it will evolve the user experience through conversation, gesture and context.
An example is the rise of the voice interface—but not the frustrating voice assistants of the past decade that could barely understand basic commands. Instead, AI agents will be capable of spoken interactions while maintaining context, understanding nuance and completing complex multistep tasks. The user will speak, and things will begin to happen. Say, "I need to visit my mother next month" and agents will start researching flights, evaluating hotels and arranging ground transportation, all within parameters you've previously set.
Augmented reality will become the visual manifestation of agent actions. Smart glasses will display a subtle indicator that your home agent negotiated a better energy rate, for instance. Or a gentle pulse on your wearable will confirm your health agent has rescheduled tomorrow's appointment to avoid a conflict.
The change to ambient computing fundamentally alters the power dynamic between users and technology. When you say, "I need groceries for dinner this week," you don't choose which online store to browse or which brands to buy. Your agent makes those choices based on your policies and preferences. You don't select which streaming service to use for the show you want to watch. Your entertainment agent negotiates access across platforms. You don't pick which bank offers the best mortgage rate. Your financial agent evaluates every option in the market simultaneously.
Rather than being a loss of autonomy, it's actually a reclamation of human agency from the tyranny of digital busywork. The choices that matter, what you want to achieve, what you value, what trade-offs you're willing to make—all this remains firmly in human control. The million micro-decisions that currently exhaust us—which button to click, which form to fill, which site to trust—become invisible.
The screen-based internet was an anomaly, a temporary phase where humans had to learn to speak machine. The agentic internet lets machines finally speak human.