Press release | May 15, 2023

Cognizant launches Cognizant Neuro® AI platform to help companies responsibly deploy generative AI at enterprise scale   Read more

About us

About us

Cognizant Adelaide delivery centre

Cognizant Adelaide delivery centre

Scaling our talent and impact in Australia.

Transforming Big Red Group’s digital platforms

Transforming Big Red Group’s digital platforms

Australia and New Zealand’s largest experience marketplace has engaged us to transform its digital platforms to support its global growth ambitions.

Enabling Orica’s ESG reporting

Enabling Orica’s ESG reporting

Orica has selected us to accelerate development of a digital platform used to report scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions.

Key industries

Banking

As banking and financial services companies compete in a digital marketplace, they need to embrace a software-centric view of their business.

Insurance

Insurers can flourish in the digital age if they move swiftly and embrace the changing environment. Harness the power of digital thinking to modernize back-office systems and revamp the customer experience in insurance business.

Mining

The global mining industry is changing fast. Modern mining leads the world in fully automated (driverless) equipment, and operates the largest robots on the planet. All of this is powered by data and analytics, and increasingly mining IoT, machine learning and narrow AI.

COMMUNICATIONS

Telecom company saves $4.9M with RPA

We helped one of Australia’s largest telecom companies deploy a digital workforce resulting in an increased operational efficiency.

MANUFACTURING

Orica’s SAP doubles system availability

Learn how Orica's SAP  automates infrastructure with an SAP S/4HANA managed platform.

Men at construction site

ACQUISITION

Cognizant acquires Contino and Servian

Learn how these acquisition will enhance our digital portfolio and market presence in ANZ.

