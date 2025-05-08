Seizing healthcare’s agentic AI opportunity

Figure 1

Our team is also piloting a care management AI agent that automates the time-consuming prep work required before patient check-ins. Instead of a human care manager manually reviewing case notes, prescription histories and self-reported progress—which typically takes 15 to 20 minutes—an AI agent retrieves this data from multiple sources and uses generative AI to summarize it in a clear, consumable format.

This not only reduces hands-on data-gathering and analysis time but also allows case managers to interact with the information. For example, care managers can ask follow-up questions directly within the platform, request more information or use prompts to check on parts of the patient profile.

Building a strong foundation for AI evolution in healthcare

As AI continues to evolve, healthcare organizations must develop frameworks that allow them to harness technology advancements while adhering to critical regulations. To that end, here are three key steps for building an AI foundation that prioritizes responsibility, compliance and innovation.

1. Embrace responsible AI practices from the outset

Before considering specific industry regulations, healthcare organizations must first embrace responsible AI practices that build trust in technology and its application. To do so, they need to continually question if and how the use of generative or agentic AI raises privacy or security issues that will require legal review and process adaptation.

For example, another agentic use case our team is working on involves speech-to-text transcription of an intake assessment, as well as the use of a gen AI agent to summarize the call. This application offers incredible time savings, but it also raises important legal and compliance questions that organizations may not initially anticipate. For example, while the patient may have given consent to the call recording, feeding those files into AI tools introduces a third-party intermediary and could require additional permissions.

This scenario highlights the need to evaluate AI integration not just from a functional standpoint, but also through the lenses of consent management, legal risk, auditing and intellectual property.

2. Leverage data retrieval and role-based access standards for AI agents and tools

Integrating agentic AI into healthcare workflows isn’t just a matter of building the technical capabilities for the AI assistant—it’s also about safely and securely managing the model’s access to PII and PHI.

For example, if an AI agent is attempting to access a patient’s medical records to create a summary for a care manager, it must adhere to the same hierarchical role-based access controls (RBAC) as the human initiating the request. While this doesn’t necessarily require creating AI agent-specific RBAC from scratch, businesses do need to incorporate existing controls from software or solution providers, as well as the provider’s API ecosystem, into the AI tool. This ensures that all data access is validated and appropriate.

3. Establish regulatory frameworks that support continuous evolution

As government agencies and regulatory bodies work to define where AI can be deployed, how it can be used, what decisions it can make, and where liability begins and ends, it is up to companies to ensure AI is integrated responsibly and transparently.

Regulatory requirements may vary by healthcare team or market. For every AI use case that is deployed, healthcare organizations need to constantly assess the technology’s impact on compliance not just in general but also as it relates to every group involved.

Finally, companies must also be capable of change if and when regulation demands it. This includes incorporating state and local requirements alongside federal or regional guidelines to ensure full compliance across all operational areas.

Enabling the next level of productivity and efficiency

The use of AI within healthcare is on a clear trajectory: from augmentation tools for human workers to semi-autonomous agents that require human oversight. As the accuracy of AI tools improves, AI agents may become fully independent and self-learning, raising questions about the future role of traditional software altogether.

This rapid rate of change underscores the need for healthcare organizations to approach their AI journey with urgency and precision. Early adopters can start building essential security and legal frameworks while also potentially influencing policy and product decisions—setting their organizations up to lead in an AI-driven future.

