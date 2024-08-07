Multi-agent AI is set to revolutionize enterprise operations

Multi-agent AI: concept and definitions

The concept of multi-agent AI systems is not exactly new. In fact, as I wrote in a recent article for AI Magazine, in many ways the discussion has come full circle since the 1980s, when many technologists sought to create a single, artificially intelligent software entity. Ultimately, those early models failed due to insufficient computing power, lack of labeled data, and inadequate algorithms. But now the emergence of generative AI, executed alongside the natural language capabilities of large language models (LLMs), has breathed new life into the concept.

Though technically not the single intelligent software entity many aimed for in the ’80s and ’90s, a multi-agent AI system is, in many ways, the modern manifestation of that original idea.

A multi-agent AI system is a network of extremely powerful and intelligent AI tools, including LLMs, built into software systems. This system of systems provides a way for AI agents—generative AI LLMs wrapped around any software, function, module, or app—to interact with one another.

While all the agents in such a system use the same LLM as the “wrapper,” each has a different LLM-generated system prompt defining its role. The agents function as a virtual working group, analyzing prompts and drawing information from across the business to produce a comprehensive solution not just for the original requestor, but potentially for other teams as well.

For example, consider a multi-agent AI system in manufacturing. In this case, a Sourcing Agent could analyze existing processes and recommend alternative components that would be more cost-effective based on seasons and demand. This Sourcing Agent could then connect with a Sustainability Agent to determine how the change would impact environmental goals, such as emissions. Finally, a Regulatory Agent would oversee compliance activity, ensuring teams submit complete, up-to-date reports on time.

On the HR front, AI agents could help streamline employee onboarding, connecting, and managing disparate HR, IT, and admin workflows. For instance, a Hiring Agent could submit an offer and once signed, hand off the process to an Onboarding Agent, which could gather paperwork, check documentation, and schedule orientation. These HR Agents could also trigger workflows with IT Agents to perform such tasks as assigning devices and configuring systems for new employees.

An interesting application area for multi-agent systems is Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP). Cross functional output between functions and decision support is the premise of an ERP system which integrates various functional groups in an organization. While traditional ERP systems are designed specifically for business processes, multiagent AI systems are more general-purpose but can be adapted for ERP-like functions too. What LLM-based multi-agent systems can bring to ERP is the ability to handle unstructured data and more flexible, adaptive processes. ERP systems primarily execute predefined processes, and AI agents could potentially make more complex, autonomous decisions.

This is the world of multi-agent AI. And it could affect businesses across industries sooner than you think.

